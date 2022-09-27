Read full article on original website
Utah County high schools investigating whether fans made racist comments at soccer game
SALEM, Utah County — The Nebo and Provo school districts are investigating whether fans made racist comments during a recent girls soccer game at Salem Hills High School. The Provo and Salem Hills teams were playing on Sept. 22 when the referee called a foul. Provo players asked the referee to stop the game after saying they heard racist comments from the crowd.
High school football: Week 8 scores and schedule
SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 8 high school football games across the state. The KSL.com Game of the Week was a rematch of last year's 3A state championship game in which Grantsville won 14-10. But on Friday, Morgan came out on top this time.
American Fork shuts out Pleasant Grove with stellar defensive effort
PLEASANT GROVE — American Fork received the opening kickoff on Friday, and six minutes later the Cavemen scored what would be the game-winning touchdown in a 17-0 shutout win over Pleasant Grove. The two teams came into the game with identical records — both 5-2 on the season and...
BYU students create the world's smallest Book of Mormon
PROVO — There are almost 291,652 words in the Book of Mormon and nearly 1.5 million characters, but a few students and a professor at Brigham Young University successfully engraved the entire book onto one silicon wafer in a 4.6 centimeter square. This is likely the smallest Book of...
Saturday morning session: Summaries from Latter-day Saint general conference
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding its 192nd Semiannual General Conference Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. This blog summarizes the key points from the Saturday morning session. Follow along with our blog updates below, or watch each session live...
2 killed in southbound I-215 rollover
SALT LAKE CITY — Two people are dead following a crash on southbound I-215 near 1000 West Saturday afternoon. A pickup traveling on southbound I-215 suddenly moved to the right and left the roadway, witnesses told the Utah Highway Patrol. The pickup ended up overturned in a ditch that was filled with water.
Prosecutors gather in Utah to discuss solving more 'failed homicides'
SALT LAKE CITY — On average, homicides committed across the United States are investigated and resolved by police and prosecutors at a rate of 50%, said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. But when it comes to nonfatal shootings, the national average for clearing a case is only...
Abuse is 'grievous sin' and perpetrators will face wrath of God, President Nelson says
SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson denounced abuse as a grievous sin and an abomination at the close of the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sitting on a stool at the pulpit in the...
Judge dismisses lawsuit from nearly 100 women claiming they were assaulted by Provo OB-GYN
PROVO — More than three months after a hearing on the issue, 4th District Judge Robert C. Lunnen has dismissed a lawsuit filed by almost 100 women against Provo OB-GYN David H. Broadbent. The women claimed in the lawsuit they were sexually assaulted while getting medical care from Broadbent...
WATCH: Utah Highway Patrol releases video of dangerous driving on I-15
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) posted a video on Tuesday of reckless driving on I-15. UHP says they were recently sent a video involving “some very dangerous driving behaviors,” showing a white truck that began in the number two lane of southbound I-15. The truck then drastically slows and changes lanes […]
First Black woman speaks during Latter-day Saint general conference
SALT LAKE CITY — Sister Tracy Y. Browning made history Saturday when she became the first Black woman to speak during a general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "I am a daughter of God, one of his Black daughters, and because I'm Black, I've...
Why Does the Catholic Church Oppose Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola?
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We don’t often hear about the intersection between skiing and religion, so when the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City came out in opposition to the proposed Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola, we were curious.
Man hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with police in Orem
OREM — A man was hospitalized on Thursday following a shootout with police in Orem. At 4:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the area of 400 South and 700 East on the report that a man might have fired a gunshot during a "possible family fight," Orem police said in a statement.
Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash
LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
West Valley man was beaten to unconsciousness over $20 debt, police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a man Thursday who they say kidnapped and assaulted another man — all over a $20 dispute. Julian Romero, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday for investigation of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, transaction of a firearm by a restricted person, and aggravated assault. A 17-year-old boy was also arrested and booked into the juvenile detention in connection with the same incident, according to West Valley police.
16-year-old arrested, accused of killing 17-year-old in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of shooting another teen in Salt Lake City earlier this month. The boy was booked into the Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention on Thursday for investigation of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. On Sept. 10, just before...
South Salt Lake man accused of stabbing his grandma in the neck
SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man who police say held a butcher knife to his grandmother's throat and injured her before stabbing himself has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Taylor Nathan Merrell, 30, was arrested Thursday for investigation of intentional aggravated abuse of...
Child hospitalized after being hit by car in Ogden
OGDEN — A 12-year-old was hospitalized Friday after being hit by a car, Ogden police said. A car was traveling north at 300 N. Wall Ave. on Friday around 9 p.m., police say, when the child stepped into the lane and was hit by the car. The child was...
Police identify woman killed in collision near Strawberry Reservoir on Monday
HEBER CITY — A woman was killed and a man was in critical condition after their vehicle turned in front of a semitruck near Strawberry Reservoir on Monday afternoon, state troopers said. Troopers identified the woman later as Hao M. Kuo, 82, from Cottonwood Heights. Kuo was turning onto...
Shocking video shows 3-year-old walking out of Clearfield day care
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for Emerhys Guthrie ended up a nightmare for her mother.
