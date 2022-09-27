ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

High school football: Week 8 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 8 high school football games across the state. The KSL.com Game of the Week was a rematch of last year's 3A state championship game in which Grantsville won 14-10. But on Friday, Morgan came out on top this time.
MORGAN, UT
BYU students create the world's smallest Book of Mormon

PROVO — There are almost 291,652 words in the Book of Mormon and nearly 1.5 million characters, but a few students and a professor at Brigham Young University successfully engraved the entire book onto one silicon wafer in a 4.6 centimeter square. This is likely the smallest Book of...
PROVO, UT
2 killed in southbound I-215 rollover

SALT LAKE CITY — Two people are dead following a crash on southbound I-215 near 1000 West Saturday afternoon. A pickup traveling on southbound I-215 suddenly moved to the right and left the roadway, witnesses told the Utah Highway Patrol. The pickup ended up overturned in a ditch that was filled with water.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Man hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with police in Orem

OREM — A man was hospitalized on Thursday following a shootout with police in Orem. At 4:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the area of 400 South and 700 East on the report that a man might have fired a gunshot during a "possible family fight," Orem police said in a statement.
OREM, UT
Logan man charged with killing Brigham City father in DUI crash

LOGAN — A Logan man has been charged with being intoxicated when police say he caused a crash that killed a Brigham City father and critically injured another person last week on U.S. 91. Jorge Luis Robles, 38, was charged Wednesday with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death,...
LOGAN, UT
West Valley man was beaten to unconsciousness over $20 debt, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police arrested a man Thursday who they say kidnapped and assaulted another man — all over a $20 dispute. Julian Romero, 22, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday for investigation of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, transaction of a firearm by a restricted person, and aggravated assault. A 17-year-old boy was also arrested and booked into the juvenile detention in connection with the same incident, according to West Valley police.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Child hospitalized after being hit by car in Ogden

OGDEN — A 12-year-old was hospitalized Friday after being hit by a car, Ogden police said. A car was traveling north at 300 N. Wall Ave. on Friday around 9 p.m., police say, when the child stepped into the lane and was hit by the car. The child was...
OGDEN, UT

