Las Vegas, NV

The Hill

The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study

(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
Nevada State
Florida State
Texas State
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Arizona State
Real Estate
Georgia State
Business
24/7 Wall St.

The City Americans Are Leaving Fastest

Almost no period since the 1980s can match the jump in real estate prices from the start of the pandemic until recently. That is due partly to America’s mobility, as well as to mortgage rates that were extremely low until a few months ago. Not all cities had the same migration pace as Americans sought homes in areas where they wanted to live as a consequence of the work-from-home trend.
REAL ESTATE
Jenn Leach

The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
BUSINESS
Greyson F

Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town

A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Money

The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon

Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
BUSINESS
Alissa Rose

2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
FLORIDA STATE
Cadrene Heslop

The Most Rat Infested American Cities

Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
TODAY.com

Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million — take a look inside

Mariah Carey is selling her palatial Atlanta-area mansion and it could be yours for just $6.5 million. The listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space. Set...
ATLANTA, GA

