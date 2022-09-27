Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police arrest man accused of shooting Nelson County deputy
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police officers arrested and charged the man accused of shooting a Nelson County deputy Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Greer Lane and Ivy Avenue in Botland, Ky. around 4:06 p.m. During a statement, Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said a Nelson County deputy...
wdrb.com
Norton Commons daycare employee accused of infant abuse pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare accused of assaulting three infants there pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Saturday morning. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse. Flannery, an employee of Vanguard Academy, located at 9306 Dayflower Street in Prospect, allegedly assaulted and injured three infants.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
wdrb.com
Identities, new information released in Nelson County Sheriff's deputy shooting
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and the man arrested for shooting him have both been identified. An arrest report says Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged in the incident. He is accused of shooting Nelson County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Adams in Botland, Kentucky near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Curtis is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Deaths of man, woman off Hurtstbourne Parkway was a murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are now calling the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police Department launched a death investigation on Thursday after the two were found dead in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is just outside of Jeffersontown. On Friday, the coroner...
Wave 3
Woman arrested in connection to alleged assault investigation at east Louisville daycare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested in connection to an incident under investigation by Louisville Metro Police at an east Louisville daycare. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested by LMPD’s Office of Sexual and Physical Abuse Investigations in relation to an incident which occurred at Vanguard Academy on Dayflower Street.
WLKY.com
Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
Mystery surrounds toddler with clean diaper found with mother who had been dead for days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman found her 2-year-old granddaughter alive, in a clean diaper, in the same apartment where her daughter had been shot and killed three days earlier. On Sept. 21, Michelle Stone went to check on her daughter at her apartment after not hearing from her...
k105.com
Woman arrested after driving wrong way on Watterson Expressway with unrestrained child in back seat
A woman drove the wrong way on the Watterson Expressway (I-264) Wednesday morning, crashing into multiple vehicles with her unrestrained child in the back seat. Louisville police arrested 35-year-old Amy Wallace after she drove west in the eastbound lanes of the busy thoroughfare, at times driving in reverse. She struck five vehicles.
wdrb.com
Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
wdrb.com
Thief steals car keys from Louisville repair shop drop-off, drives away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman's car was dropped off to be repaired, but a thief got to the keys before her mechanic could. A male suspect stole a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 27 at Reece Service Center on Norris Place in the Deer Park neighborhood, near Bardstown Road.
Wave 3
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall on Thursday evening. Calls came in around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim who was found at the intersection of Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
wdrb.com
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
Wave 3
Man accused of setting fires to his uncle’s bedroom door
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man appeared in court today for allegedly setting fire multiple times to his uncles bedroom door. Timothy Texas is being charged after Louisville Metro police said the fires were set over a five-day period. LMPD said the incidents happen while Texas’ uncle was in his...
k105.com
Louisville police seize nearly 18 lbs of cocaine, $100k in cash. 3 arrested.
The Louisville Metro Police Department announced a huge drug bust and seizure on social media on Wednesday. Louisville police said three people were arrested by the department’s Interdiction Division’s Violent Crime Squad after officer’s seized 17.5 pounds of cocaine, approximately $100,000 in cash and an AK-47. The...
Wave 3
Officials identify man, woman found dead near vehicle in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by officials. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed a death investigation was...
wdrb.com
Louisville nearing 130 homicides through first 9 months of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 130 people have been killed in Louisville through the first nine months of this year. There were 17 homicides in September, according to community activist Christopher 2X. That brings the total number of homicides in Louisville to 129 this year, which includes a man who was shot and killed in the morning of Oct. 1 in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
WLKY.com
Police investigating east Louisville day care after report of injured child
PROSPECT, Ky. — Child Protective Services and Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating an incident reported at the Vanguard Academy, located in Norton Commons. Sources tell WLKY the incident involved a child being injured, and that one employee has been suspended. Parents of children who attend the day care,...
WLKY.com
Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
