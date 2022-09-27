NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and the man arrested for shooting him have both been identified. An arrest report says Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged in the incident. He is accused of shooting Nelson County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Adams in Botland, Kentucky near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Curtis is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

NELSON COUNTY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO