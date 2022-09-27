ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Norton Commons daycare employee accused of infant abuse pleads not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Norton Commons daycare accused of assaulting three infants there pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Saturday morning. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with three counts of first-degree Criminal Abuse. Flannery, an employee of Vanguard Academy, located at 9306 Dayflower Street in Prospect, allegedly assaulted and injured three infants.
PROSPECT, KY
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 4:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to the 1400 block of Hazel Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Identities, new information released in Nelson County Sheriff's deputy shooting

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and the man arrested for shooting him have both been identified. An arrest report says Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged in the incident. He is accused of shooting Nelson County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Adams in Botland, Kentucky near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Curtis is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Officials: Officer shot in Nelson County, suspect in custody

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — An officer was shot in Nelson County on Friday, and we're told the suspect is in custody. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa told WLKY that an officer was shot in the arm in Botland, Kentucky, which is just outside of Bardstown. Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Coroner releases names of man and woman found dead near Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide. Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Man shot near Jefferson Mall sent to hospital; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a shooting was reported near the Jefferson Mall on Thursday evening. Calls came in around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim who was found at the intersection of Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
LMPD: 1 in hospital after shooting near Jefferson Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot near Jefferson Mall on Monday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Seventh Division received a report of a shooting victim near Outer Loop and Shepherdsville Road around 5 p.m. They said when they arrived to the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man accused of setting fires to his uncle’s bedroom door

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man appeared in court today for allegedly setting fire multiple times to his uncles bedroom door. Timothy Texas is being charged after Louisville Metro police said the fires were set over a five-day period. LMPD said the incidents happen while Texas’ uncle was in his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Officials identify man, woman found dead near vehicle in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman found dead near a vehicle close to Jeffersontown have been identified by officials. Marlene Blandon Chamorro, 43, and Fidel Lara-Ruiz, 56, were confirmed dead by asphyxia, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro Police confirmed a death investigation was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville nearing 130 homicides through first 9 months of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 130 people have been killed in Louisville through the first nine months of this year. There were 17 homicides in September, according to community activist Christopher 2X. That brings the total number of homicides in Louisville to 129 this year, which includes a man who was shot and killed in the morning of Oct. 1 in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Police investigating east Louisville day care after report of injured child

PROSPECT, Ky. — Child Protective Services and Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating an incident reported at the Vanguard Academy, located in Norton Commons. Sources tell WLKY the incident involved a child being injured, and that one employee has been suspended. Parents of children who attend the day care,...
PROSPECT, KY
Man, woman found dead off Hurstbourne Parkway; death investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department has launched a death investigation after they found a man and woman dead. LMPD said their Sixth Division responded to reports of a person down around 9 a.m. Thursday in the 9400 block of Doral Court, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway in Louisville, just outside of Jeffersontown.
LOUISVILLE, KY

