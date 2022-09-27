ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso’s Newest And Freshest Faces Of Comedy For 2022

Every year, comedy scenes across the country have a "New Faces of Comedy" showcase that displays the best up-and-coming crop of young comedians the city has to offer. And this year's lineup of comics from right here in 'El Chuco' are guaranteed to not disappoint. "Laughterhours Comedy, a premiere producer...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Austin, TX
95.5 KLAQ

People In El Paso Dearly Miss the Lovely Mountain Shadow Lake

Some lucky people in El Paso had the awesome opportunity to party at Mountain Shadow Lake. Unfortunately, I was not around when parties were lit at Mountain Shadow Lake many years ago. But thankfully, there are a couple of YouTube videos you can enjoy as a blast from the past....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salvador Dali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Mural Art
95.5 KLAQ

How Would You Excite an El Pasoan In 5 Words or Less?

There are quite a few ways to ruin an El Pasoans day in 5 words or less. KLAQ listeners certainly didn't hold back when it came to sharing their own two cents. The top topics that would ruin an El Pasoans day revolved around weather, sports, food chains, and a political person. The KLAQ Facebook page got some great feedback that had me wondering about another topic.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Do Harry Potter, Randy Jackson And The EPSO Have In Common

Led Zeppelin ties into this too ... The El Paso Symphony Orchestra, (EPSO) is celebrating their 90th season, (making them the longest,continuosly running symphony in Texas), and they have some pretty cool stuff planned for symphony fans. Rockers and movie buffs also have some things to look forward to. The...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Show Your Boo How Much You Care With Spooky Bouquets

Roses are red, blood red and they're perfect for that special someone this spooky season. Some might not think it, but Halloween can be very romantic- and for those who want to show their boos how much they care, check out these spooky bouquets that an El Paso vendor is selling this Halloween season.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy