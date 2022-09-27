Read full article on original website
More Americans With Heart Disease Are Also Becoming 'Food Insecure'
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many Americans with heart disease also have limited access to food, and this dangerous combination is growing rapidly, a new study finds. "Food insecurity is a common problem among people with cardiovascular disease, and we are seeing that issue become even more prevalent...
Perceptive Pooches Can Smell Your Stress
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Everyone knows dogs have a keen sense of smell, but now researchers have discovered they can even smell stress in the breath and sweat of humans. "Dogs possess an incredible sense of smell. Previous research has demonstrated their ability to detect changes within...
'Bionic Pancreas' Could Make Life Easier for People With Type 1 Diabetes
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new technology dubbed the "bionic pancreas" may beat standard treatment in helping people with type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar levels, a clinical trial has found. Among adults and children with type 1 diabetes, those who used the bionic pancreas for...
Not Enough Older Americans Are Checking Blood Pressure At Home
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Regular home monitoring can help with blood pressure control, but only half of people who have hypertension or other related conditions actually do it, a new study found. Of Americans ages 50 to 80 who take blood pressure medications or have a health...
Weight-Loss Surgery Linked to New-Onset Epilepsy
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Weight-loss surgery can change a person's life and health, but new research warns it might also come with a slight risk of developing epilepsy. People who had the surgery had a 45% relative increased risk of developing epilepsy, compared with people who did...
Does Forced Cheerfulness at Work Lead to Burnout?
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Getting up on the wrong side of bed can happen to the best of folks. Not everyone greets every morning with a sunny disposition and big smile.
This Woman Leaves Her Baby To Sleep Alone Outside In Public — But In Her Country, It's The Norm
"My visiting nurse emphasized most to me that it would help with my stress levels and help the family function better, which I agree with."
Memory Café creates space and time for those with memory loss.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Learning you or your family member suffers from any kind of memory loss can be scary, but Dementia Friendly Billings is working to turn that fear into understanding and acceptance. Dementia Friendly Billings works in the community with organizations to raise awareness and include people with dementia.
