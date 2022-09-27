Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival Makes Debut in Boca Raton
Six hours of tequila and mezcal? This is not a test, people. While two of your favorite liquors are in the Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival’s name, there is oh-so-much more to this inaugural event. It’s happening Saturday, November 5, at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. “Music,...
bocamag.com
Restaurant Review: DVASH
Nowadays, thanks to social media, we can easily find well-executed, exhilarating dishes that aren’t necessarily prepared by a renowned chef in a massive metropolis. Smaller businesses can reach a wide audience with just a few clicks—word-of-mouth recommendations at a higher and faster level. I love supporting small family-owned restaurants and had seen several posts about a Mediterranean restaurant in West Boca tucked away in a Publix strip mall. So I ventured out to dine at DVASH.
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray Beach
This week, Bounce Sporting Club, one of New York City and Chicago’s top luxury sports lounges, announced it will open its first Florida location inside the 150,000 square-foot food Delray Beach Market in Delray Beach.
bocamag.com
Do Good Delray Event Series Begins This Saturday
The Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce will be connecting local nonprofit organizations with for-profit businesses for the 2nd Annual Do Good Delray event series. Running through the entire month of October, there will be 27 events that will strengthen the relationship between Delray’s nonprofit and for-profit organizations with fun and creative activities. Last year’s event series raised more than $35,000 for local nonprofits and this year is shaping up to be even bigger with double the events.
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Becoming a home for local arts groups is center’s goal
New York City Ballet principal dancer Sara Mearns had just received a rave review in The New York Times for her portrayal of Odette/Odile in Swan Lake when she traveled to Boca Raton to guest-star in the roles for Boca Ballet Theatre. With Mearns’ renown and the latest review celebrating...
New restaurant, three stores in, one longtime eatery out at Mall at Wellington Green
WELLINGTON — One Cuban-inspired café and three stores selling jewelry, sneakers and health supplements are in at the Mall at Wellington Green — and a longtime restaurant is out. The Ford Garage restaurant closed this month. It made the announcement by posting a sign on the the...
thecoastalstar.com
Meet Your Neighbor: Kathleen Haden
Ocean Ridge resident Kathleen Haden, co-owner of Good Vibrations Music, uses tuning forks for sound therapy at her studio. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. A role in a movie 10 years ago proved to be a pivotal point in the career of Ocean Ridge sound therapist Kathleen Haden. When Haden played...
jupitermag.com
The Leader of Visionary Restaurant and Nightlife Hospitality
Name: Cleve Mash, Scott Frielich, and Angelo Abbenante. When it comes to trailblazing hospitality, few do it better than Scott Frielich, Angelo Abbenante, and Cleve Mash. With 60 years of combined expertise, they are the powers behind some of the top dining rooms, bars, and nightclubs in the Palm Beaches. As vice president of Subculture Group, Frielich helped launch 16 concepts between West Palm Beach and Miami Beach. Abbenante helms Lynora’s fleet of Italian eateries, and Mash operates world-class nightlife venues like Clematis Social and Radius. Growing up in Palm Beach County, the tight-knit trio developed their decades-long friendship running in the same professional circles. After years of working on separate ventures, they jumped at the opportunity to collaborate on an appealing side project—a beachstyle taco shop—that evolved into Papichulo Tacos. In 2017, they opened their first eatery in Jupiter followed by an outpost in Royal Palm Beach. Blackbird, their highly anticipated modern Asian concept in Jupiter, expanded the empire even further. Inside the sumptuously designed space, restaurantgoers are transported to a glamorous watering hole featuring partner and executive chef Tim Nickey’s dramatic take on Far East–inspired fare. “It’s a love letter to the old-school Chinese cuisine my partners and I enjoyed growing up,” Frielich says. “After months of planning, it’s gratifying to see Blackbird fly.”
thecoastalstar.com
Hurricane Ian — Three Days of Weather: Photos
On Sept. 26, John Shoemaker shot these swirling clouds from his eighth-floor oceanfront condominium in Highland Beach as bands from Hurricane Ian approached. ‘As menacing as it looked, it just rained for about five minutes,’ he said. By Sept. 27, workers from Palm Beach County were removing the...
floridapolitics.com
Got the hurricane blews? Enjoy a ‘proper’ Bloody Mary at The Ben
The $100 sharable libation is a full meal. As Floridians brace for Hurricane’s arrival Wednesday, prompting jokes as old as time about hurricane parties and boozy plans to weather the storm, Proper Grit Whiskey Library & Supper Club and Spruzzo’s at The Ben in West Palm Beach are launching new Bloody Marys.
Pets and potty breaks: If your dog won’t go out in the rain, here’s help
Tensions are mounting in many South Florida households, and it’s all about the dog: She won’t go out to pee. What’s a pet lover to do during a hurricane? You don’t want to drag your dog out the door, and even if you did, she likely wouldn’t comply with your command to relieve herself. Although many dogs don’t like the feel of wet grass, there are several ways to get them to take a potty break ...
Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
bocamag.com
West Palm Beach GreenMarket is Back
Named the nation’s Best Farmers Market by USAToday’s 10Best, our West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back for another season. Its vendors welcome you in this Saturday, Oct. 1 through April 15, 2023. This year the market will set a record with more than 110 vendors including new businesses like Ebony’s Vegan Bakery, Papa G’s Country Kitchen and Pupberry. Visitors will also be able to get their weekly produce and seasonal treats as usual.
mycbs4.com
Lots of roof damage in the wake of Hurricane Ian
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The storm and high winds associated with Hurricane Ian are gone but for homeowners with roof damage, the problems linger. In the Floral Lakes neighborhood west of Delray Beach, broken concrete roof tiles are scattered around the neighborhood. Homeowners say they'll just need to...
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
macaronikid.com
5 Things To Do This Week in Boynton Beach and Delray Beach, FL
Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Boynton and Delray Beach, FL shares five things to do with your kids in the Boynton/Delray Beach area over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Boynton Beach & Delray Beach's picks for the five things to do in the Boynton/Delray area with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
click orlando
How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
cw34.com
Hurricane evacuees with pets face trouble in Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Several Floridians on the West Coast headed East towards Palm Beach County Tuesday. All of them looking for refuge but they ran into problems when arriving. Carolyn and Roger Martin headed to Jupiter from their home in Cape Coral. They planned ahead and made a...
