ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weddingstylemagazine.com

LUXURY SOUTH FLORIDA WEDDINGS AT THE BOCA RATON

The 2020s is a decade in which one of Florida’s most historic wedding venues will celebrate its 100th anniversary. As a favorite destination for luxury South Florida weddings, The Boca Raton has long been known for its pristine resort setting, world class amenities, and timeless Floridian style. Tia Azzara, Assistant Director of Catering, shares more about what couples can expect when hosting a wedding at The Boca Raton, and what the wedding planning process entails.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Palm Beach County School Board seats are up for election on Nov. 8. Who's running?

Four candidates across two school board races will face off in the general election Nov. 8. In one race is Marcia Andrews, an incumbent with nearly 12 years of experience representing Wellington, the Glades and Royal Palm Beach on the board. She is facing a challenge from Jennifer Showalter, an outspoken advocate for parental rights — a rallying cry of Gov. Ron DeSantis who wants more control over school policies and curriculum.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boca Raton, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
weddingstylemagazine.com

GETTING MARRIED AT THE ICONIC BREAKERS PALM BEACH

The Breakers Palm Beach is an iconic Florida wedding destination dating back to 1896. Weddings by the Breakers are always a timelessly stylish event, suitable for any couple who wants to share a bit of Floridian-style glamour with their guests. Caroline Scarpinato, Director of Event Sales at The Breakers Palm Beach, shares more about what couples will experience when getting married at this grand property.
PALM BEACH, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Delray Beach (FL)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Delray Beach, FL?. Deltay Beach is a city located along the coast in the Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. The city has a population of sixty-six thousand, eight hundred and forty-six during the 2020...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Vincent Ferrer
takeabiteoutofboca.com

October Happenings at Rapoport’s Restaurant Group

October Happenings at Rapoport’s Restaurant Group. As we transition from the slower summer months into full season here in South Florida, there is a lot to look forward to at each of the Rapoport’s Restaurant Group locations. Let’s take a look at what’s going on this month at Max’s Grille, Burt & Max’s, Deck 84 and Pagoda Kitchen!
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital: Providing World Class Care in South Florida

In his role as President of Cleveland Clinic’s Weston Hospital in Weston, FL, Rodolfo J. Blandon, M.D., MBA, oversees operations, governance and financial accountability for Weston Hospital and eight ambulatory health centers in Broward and Palm Beach counties. “Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital is a very special place because we...
WESTON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episcopal Church
sflcn.com

Rita Marley to Receive Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award, Miami

SOUTH FLORIDA – Alferita ‘Rita’ Marley, OD, OJ, LITT, will receive the Jamaica Consulate General’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Consul General Oliver Mair will present the prestigious honour at the premier performance of the National Dance Theatre Company at the South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay, Florida.
CUTLER BAY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Hurricane Ian — Three Days of Weather: Photos

On Sept. 26, John Shoemaker shot these swirling clouds from his eighth-floor oceanfront condominium in Highland Beach as bands from Hurricane Ian approached. ‘As menacing as it looked, it just rained for about five minutes,’ he said. By Sept. 27, workers from Palm Beach County were removing the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
wlrn.org

Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach

Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy