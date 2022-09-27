Read full article on original website
thecoastalstar.com
Gulf Stream: ‘End of an era’
During a break in the Sept. 9 meeting, Rita Taylor leans on the dais to chat with a few of the Gulf Stream commissioners about her retirement plans. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Town clerk’s retirement after decades of service brings outpouring of gratitude. By Steve Plunkett. After 32 years...
thecoastalstar.com
Ocean Ridge: Town focusing on six town manager candidates
Ocean Ridge town commissioners have narrowed their search for a new town manager to six candidates, including interim town manager Lynne Ladner. The others, chosen from a field of 15 applicants, are Michelle Berger, Raymond Bossert, Steven Crowell Jr., Ryan Fabbri and Larry Tibbs. Commissioners plan to hold two rounds...
