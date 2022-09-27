The New England Patriots will turn to Brian Hoyer to quarterback Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers after starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday due to an ankle injury. Reporters in Foxborough, Mass. spotted Jones at Friday's practice walking gingerly, but he was officially listed as a non-participant for the third straight day. Jones hurt his left ankle on the Patriots' final offensive play of Sunday's 37-26...

NFL ・ 5 MINUTES AGO