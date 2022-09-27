Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones; Brian Hoyer to start
The New England Patriots will turn to Brian Hoyer to quarterback Sunday's game against the host Green Bay Packers after starter Mac Jones was ruled out Friday due to an ankle injury. Reporters in Foxborough, Mass. spotted Jones at Friday's practice walking gingerly, but he was officially listed as a non-participant for the third straight day. Jones hurt his left ankle on the Patriots' final offensive play of Sunday's 37-26...
Miami Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa releases statement after frightening head injury
Life couldn’t have been much better for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into the Thursday Night Football matchup against
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Sickening Display: Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Carted Off The Field After Horrific Head Injury Left Him Motionless
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa left motionless and carried off on stretcher after a tackle in the second quarter of Thursday Night Football
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL-Dolphins coach defends decision to play Tagovailoa after Sunday hit
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended his decision to play Tua Tagovailoa against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, as the quarterback left on a stretcher due to a head injury days after he cleared concussion protocols during a Sunday game.
Comments / 0