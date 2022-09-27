ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Health inspections: 5 restaurants from West Palm to Boca Raton closed temporarily

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 44 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 840 violations during 216 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 278 violations as high priority, 244 violations as intermediate priority and 318 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Becoming a home for local arts groups is center’s goal

New York City Ballet principal dancer Sara Mearns had just received a rave review in The New York Times for her portrayal of Odette/Odile in Swan Lake when she traveled to Boca Raton to guest-star in the roles for Boca Ballet Theatre. With Mearns’ renown and the latest review celebrating...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
thetouristchecklist.com

27 Best & Fun Things to Do in Delray Beach (FL)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Delray Beach, FL?. Deltay Beach is a city located along the coast in the Miami metropolitan area in Palm Beach County, Florida, United States. The city has a population of sixty-six thousand, eight hundred and forty-six during the 2020...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Good Samaritan buys supplies for Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian

A retired police officer from Massachusetts who is now a handyman in Port St Lucie is helping those on Florida’s west coast who need building materials. This Home Depot in St. Lucie west sustained some damage from the winds - right there in the front along part of the store, but when we got here, we quickly found out that was not the story - the story was out in the parking lot –
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

Trustbridge names chief medical officer

Trustbridge, a nonprofit hospice care provider in Palm Beach and Broward counties, named hospice care veteran Dr. Katherine Brazzale its chief medical officer. Dr. Brazzale has served as Trustbridge’s associate medical director since 2009. She will be responsible for oversight of medical care provided to Trustbridge patients, supervision of medical staff and individual patient care, among other duties.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

West Palm Beach GreenMarket is Back

Named the nation’s Best Farmers Market by USAToday’s 10Best, our West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back for another season. Its vendors welcome you in this Saturday, Oct. 1 through April 15, 2023. This year the market will set a record with more than 110 vendors including new businesses like Ebony’s Vegan Bakery, Papa G’s Country Kitchen and Pupberry. Visitors will also be able to get their weekly produce and seasonal treats as usual.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Hurricane Ian live updates Thursday: News from around the state, Palm Beach County forecast

The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Tropical Storm Ian finished its destructive trek across Florida Thursday afternoon, leaving unfathomable damage to the Gulf Coast and more than 1 million households in the dark. At 5 p.m. Thursday,...
FLORIDA STATE
thecoastalstar.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian in Palm Beach County

Joseph Curry, from Lake Clark Shores, jumps into the surf from the north jetty of the Boynton Inlet taking advantage of the waves created by Hurricane Ian. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Workers from the Palm Beach County Bridge Dept. remove the traffic control cross-arms from the Woolbright Road Bridge in...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Hurricane Ian mostly spares barrier island

Waves crashed into the sea wall of the Imperial House condo in South Palm Beach on Sept. 28 as coastal Palm Beach County felt the impact of Hurricane Ian. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. Suspected tornado damages inland South County. By Larry Barszewski. Coastal Palm Beach County turned out to be...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Hurricane Ian Comfort Food – Take Out and Delivery Options

This week, make sure to shelter in place with your favorite comfort food. Whether you’re taking in evacuees or don’t want to leave your house, plenty of take-out and delivery options are available from South Miami to West Palm Beach. Check out the list below for some of our favorite places to get your comfort food fix.
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Expert: South Florida building code 'toughest for hurricanes in the world'

MIAMI - When we witness the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the Fort Myers area or recall the utter devastation of Hurricane Michael in the Panhandle, it makes you think, "How strong are the buildings here at home?"  Miami-Dade and Broward are in, what's designated as a "High-Velocity Hurricane Zone.""As it's related to the South Florida building code, it's the toughest for hurricanes and for wind in the world," said Peter Dyga.  He is President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter.  "Florida, after Hurricane Andrew, passed a much stronger code and Miami-Dade and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Transit Village of dreams, but will they come?

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. The Dirt would like to apologize up front for this abbreviated newsletter as we've got some other stuff going on right now, oh, like a hurricane, and although Ian is hitting the west coast, little ol' Palm Beach County could still feel some gusty winds, flooding rains and screaming hysteria in the water isle at Publix.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival Makes Debut in Boca Raton

Six hours of tequila and mezcal? This is not a test, people. While two of your favorite liquors are in the Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival’s name, there is oh-so-much more to this inaugural event. It’s happening Saturday, November 5, at Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton. “Music,...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Do Good Delray Event Series Begins This Saturday

The Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce will be connecting local nonprofit organizations with for-profit businesses for the 2nd Annual Do Good Delray event series. Running through the entire month of October, there will be 27 events that will strengthen the relationship between Delray’s nonprofit and for-profit organizations with fun and creative activities. Last year’s event series raised more than $35,000 for local nonprofits and this year is shaping up to be even bigger with double the events.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

