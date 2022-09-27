Read full article on original website
Fillmore County Journal
Lions girls win Waukon Tournament, take Bronze title at Showcase
It was all Iowa competition on one Saturday and all Minnesota opposition the next Saturday. The Spring Grove volleyball girls did not drop a set while winning all six matches on the way to the championship of the Waukon (Iowa) Tournament on Sept. 17. A week later in Burnsville at the prestigious Class A Showcase, the Lions won three of five matches and the Bronze Division championship while competing against some of Minnesota’s best Class A teams. Spring Grove improved to 16-3.
Spring Grove girls turn away Grand Meadow, 3-0
The Spring Grove volleyball girls scored five of the final six points to overtake visiting Grand Meadow in the first set and then went on to less dramatic decisions in the next two sets to sweep the Superlarks, 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-15) on Sept. 22. Grand Meadow, the current the leader in the SEC West Division left the court at 8-5 (6-2 SEC). The state-ranked No. 9 Lions remained in second place in the SEC East at 13-1 (7-1 SEC).
Spring Grove gridders grill Grand Meadow, 47-16
Spring Grove grilled Grand Meadow, 47-16, on Sept. 24, snapping a four-game losing streak against the Superlarks with a balanced offense – 242 yards rushing, 223 yards passing – and a defense that forced 10 punts while limiting GM to 100 yards of offense. The Lions (4-0, 4-0...
Lions girls surge early, Cougars control rest of state-ranked showdown
The Spring Grove girls took the exciting first set, but the rest of the night belonged to visiting Mabel-Canton, 3-1 (SG 26-24, M-C 25-11, 25-12, 25-13) in a Sept. 20 clash of top-ten, state-ranked volleyball teams. After winning their first 42 sets of the season, undefeated Mabel-Canton responded well to a setback. Shortly after the Cougars dropped their first set of the season, the Lions lost their first set of 2022.
