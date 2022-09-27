It was all Iowa competition on one Saturday and all Minnesota opposition the next Saturday. The Spring Grove volleyball girls did not drop a set while winning all six matches on the way to the championship of the Waukon (Iowa) Tournament on Sept. 17. A week later in Burnsville at the prestigious Class A Showcase, the Lions won three of five matches and the Bronze Division championship while competing against some of Minnesota’s best Class A teams. Spring Grove improved to 16-3.

SPRING GROVE, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO