Trinity man arrested for burglary, criminal mischief
The Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary call on Monday.
Woman found overdosing during Sheffield drug bust
A Tuscumbia man has been arrested after authorities found several different drugs and a woman was found overdosing at a Sheffield residence.
Decatur man arrested on burglary charges
A man in Decatur is facing burglary charges after police say he broke into separate homes on the same street – two years apart.
1 year anniversary of shooting death of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
On October 1, 2021, the lives of several people in the Shoals were changed when a shooting broke out behind Southgate Mall between authorities and the alleged suspect, Brian Lansing Martin.
Man arrested after missing girl from Ohio found in Decatur
A man has been arrested in Decatur after authorities say they found a juvenile female who had been taken from Ohio. Decatur police said the department was notified Wednesday of a possible kidnapping. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began working the case.
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone Co. sheriff’s appeal
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals announced its decision on nearly 60 cases. One of those cases was that of former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. On Friday afternoon the Alabama Court of Appeals denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit...
Alabama Court of Appeals upholds former Limestone Sheriff Mike Blakely's conviction
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was convicted of two felonies in 2021: Theft of Property in the First Degree and Use of Official or Office for Personal Gain. Now, the Alabama Court of Appeals has upheld that conviction. Alabama Attorney Steve Marshall said of...
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Crossville man
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing on Sept. 21.
Police: 2 men injured in Florence stabbing
Two men had to be flown by helicopter for treatment after a stabbing report in Florence on Wednesday. The Florence Police Department says officers found one man with injuries to his abdomen and one man with injuries to his head when they responded to the call in the 200 block of Double Oak Court about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.
State requests mental exam for Brian Lansing Martin
Prosecutors in the case against Brian Lansing Martin, charged with shooting and killing Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner last year, want him to undergo a psychological exam prior to the trial.
Tuscumbia man indicted on animal cruelty charges
A Tuscumbia man has been indicted on animal cruelty charges after reports say over 30 animals were rescued from his property in horrific condition.
Morgan County Commission approves adding two new deputy positions to sheriff's office
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office will soon have two more full-time deputies on staff. Earlier this week, the Morgan County Commission approved adding the new positions using money from the American Rescue Plan to pay their salaries. Money earmarked for those salaries will last three years until ARP funds run...
Limestone Correctional inmate tells WAAY 31: Strike goes on; Some break ranks, report to work
The statewide prison work stop protest continued Friday, and an inmate inside Limestone Correctional Facility says they continue to miss meals and important medical treatment. The inmate-led protest started Monday when they refused to show up to work assignments like in the kitchen, laundry and sanitation. The Alabama Department of Corrections responded by cutting back to "holiday meal" schedules, only feeding inmates twice a day. Correctional officers are picking up the added duties while the protest continues.
Former Madison Co. resident charged with international parental kidnapping
A former Madison County resident living in Germany was extradited back to the United States and charged with international parental kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash
A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
2 Birmingham men accused of stealing mail in Madison County
Two Birmingham men have been indicted by a federal Grand Jury for having stolen mail in Madison County.
Marshall County Coroner: 1 dead in crash on AL Highway 69
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County on Thursday morning. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed one female was killed in the crash on Alabama Highway 69. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the woman as Madeline Roberson, 28. According to...
CANCELED: Albertville police locate missing woman
The Albertville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen on Sept. 29.
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
All lanes reopened after wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. Around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-65 southbound near the 304 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
