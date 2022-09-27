ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Morgan County, AL
Morgan County, AL
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Man arrested after missing girl from Ohio found in Decatur

A man has been arrested in Decatur after authorities say they found a juvenile female who had been taken from Ohio. Decatur police said the department was notified Wednesday of a possible kidnapping. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, Vice/Narcotics Unit, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Federal Bureau of Investigation began working the case.
DECATUR, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Andres
Person
Brian Matthew
Person
Ray Allen
WAAY-TV

Police: 2 men injured in Florence stabbing

Two men had to be flown by helicopter for treatment after a stabbing report in Florence on Wednesday. The Florence Police Department says officers found one man with injuries to his abdomen and one man with injuries to his head when they responded to the call in the 200 block of Double Oak Court about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Alcohol Intoxication#Mark Anthony#Morgan County Arrests
WAAY-TV

Limestone Correctional inmate tells WAAY 31: Strike goes on; Some break ranks, report to work

The statewide prison work stop protest continued Friday, and an inmate inside Limestone Correctional Facility says they continue to miss meals and important medical treatment. The inmate-led protest started Monday when they refused to show up to work assignments like in the kitchen, laundry and sanitation. The Alabama Department of Corrections responded by cutting back to "holiday meal" schedules, only feeding inmates twice a day. Correctional officers are picking up the added duties while the protest continues.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Woman from Arab killed in Marshall County crash

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County Thursday morning. Madeline G. Roberson, 28, of Arab, was fatally injured when the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving struck the back of a dump truck, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Marshall County Coroner: 1 dead in crash on AL Highway 69

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Marshall County on Thursday morning. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed one female was killed in the crash on Alabama Highway 69. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the woman as Madeline Roberson, 28. According to...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

All lanes reopened after wreck in Cullman Co. closes I-65 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. Around 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, a multi-vehicle crash happened on I-65 southbound near the 304 mile marker. All lanes are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy