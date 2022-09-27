Magnetic resonance-guided radiotherapy (MRgRT) has been developed and installed in recent decades for external radiotherapy in several clinical facilities. Lorentz forces modulate dose distribution by charged particles in MRgRT; however, the impact of Lorentz forces on low-energy electron track structure and early DNA damage induction remain unclear. In this study, we estimated features of electron track structure and biological effects in a static magnetic field (SMF) using a general-purpose Monte Carlo code, particle and heavy ion transport code system (PHITS) that enables us to simulate low-energy electrons down to 1Â meV by track-structure mode. The macroscopic dose distributions by electrons above approximately 300Â keV initial energy in liquid water are changed by both perpendicular and parallel SMFs against the incident direction, indicating that the Lorentz force plays an important role in calculating dose within tumours. Meanwhile, DNA damage estimation based on the spatial patterns of atomic interactions indicates that the initial yield of DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) is independent of the SMF intensity. The DSB induction is predominantly attributed to the secondary electrons below a few tens of eV, of which energy deposition patterns are not considerably affected by the Lorentz force. Our simulation study suggests that treatment planning for MRgRT can be made with consideration of only changed dose distribution.

SCIENCE ・ 16 HOURS AGO