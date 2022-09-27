Read full article on original website
PRS unveils its first ever range of effects pedals – and one of them is called the Horsemeat
PRS is entering the guitar pedal market with a trio of curiously-named stompers: Horsemeat Overdrive, Mary Cries Optical Compressor and Wind Through The Trees Dual Flanger. The guitar brand’s entrance to the effects game came somewhat naturally, explained CEO Paul Reed Smith in a statement: “This whole concept started in my home studio. When recording, the musicians were looking for tones and textures that we couldn’t get straight from the guitar.”
Victory teams up with Thorpy FX for line up of classic amp-inspired effects pedals
Victory has teamed up with Thorpy FX to deliver a line up of new effects pedals inspired by some of its iconic amps. The Victory V1 series offers five new pedals, based on the Duchess, Jack, Kraken, Sheriff and Copper guitar amps from Victory itself. Each pedal has been made...
Martin Guitar auctioning eco-minded guitar developed with Sitka Gear
For the latter half of the year, Thomas Rhett has been out on tour with a special conservation-minded guitar, custom developed by Martin and Sitka Gear. That instrument will be going under the hammer next month, raising funds for an ambitious waterfowl conservation project. The guitar is a one-of-a-kind Martin...
Taylor’s new 500 series Urban Ironbark guitar marks a first for the company
Taylor Guitars is introducing an all-new tonewood in its revamped 500 series: Urban Ironbark. The 512ce Grand Concert and 512ce Grand Auditorium are both getting Urban Ironbark editions. The new release in the series is said to be made with urban-sourced wood – a first for the company, says CEO...
Cause & Effects: Are boutique pedal collaborations fun, or should premium brands stay in their lane?
For me one of the best things to come out of the closeness of the pedal market is the rising number of collaborations you see between brands. These seem to manifest in interesting ways with some between small indie brands and some between massive brands. A recent trend has seen...
Fender’s Johnny Marr Jaguar now comes in a limited-run Fever Dream Yellow
Fender has released a fresh update of Johnny Marr’s signature Jaguar, in a limited-edition Fever Dream Yellow finish. The guitar, which was first teased on Marr’s Instagram account in May, has similar features to the Olympic White and Metallic KO iterations already available. Based on Marr’s beloved 1965...
Impact of the Lorentz force on electron track structure and early DNA damage yields in magnetic resonance-guided radiotherapy
Magnetic resonance-guided radiotherapy (MRgRT) has been developed and installed in recent decades for external radiotherapy in several clinical facilities. Lorentz forces modulate dose distribution by charged particles in MRgRT; however, the impact of Lorentz forces on low-energy electron track structure and early DNA damage induction remain unclear. In this study, we estimated features of electron track structure and biological effects in a static magnetic field (SMF) using a general-purpose Monte Carlo code, particle and heavy ion transport code system (PHITS) that enables us to simulate low-energy electrons down to 1Â meV by track-structure mode. The macroscopic dose distributions by electrons above approximately 300Â keV initial energy in liquid water are changed by both perpendicular and parallel SMFs against the incident direction, indicating that the Lorentz force plays an important role in calculating dose within tumours. Meanwhile, DNA damage estimation based on the spatial patterns of atomic interactions indicates that the initial yield of DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) is independent of the SMF intensity. The DSB induction is predominantly attributed to the secondary electrons below a few tens of eV, of which energy deposition patterns are not considerably affected by the Lorentz force. Our simulation study suggests that treatment planning for MRgRT can be made with consideration of only changed dose distribution.
Chapman ML1 Modern Baritone review: A minimalist riff machine that doesn’t feel like a baritone
Before the latest wave of baritone guitar enthusiasm hit, Chapman Guitars was ahead of the curve in offering long-scale instruments – catering to a heavy crowd, with guitars fine-tuned for prog metal more so than surf-rock. So how does their latest baritone model hold up, now that long-scale guitars are firmly part of the landscape?
A Bizarre Form of Space Diamond Could Have Its Origins Inside A Long Dead Planet
Scientists think they have finally figured out why a super-hard form of diamond called lonsdaleite is found inside a rare type of meteorite. If researchers are right, the crystal's origin story is every bit as shocking as the material itself. Unlike traditional diamonds, which are formed when graphite is squeezed slowly by the pressures deep within Earth's mantle, lonsdaleite may have formed in the chaos of a catastrophic collision in interplanetary space. Run-of-the-mill diamonds consist of carbon atoms with all four of the available electrons linking with a neighbor in a tetrahedral pattern, making the whole structure robust enough to make the...
Epiphone now offer more affordable version Tony Iommi’s signature SG Special
Epiphone has just released the Tony Iommi SG Special, an affordable signature model based on the Black Sabbath legend’s “Monkey” guitar. The guitar has a 24.75” scale length, and is constructed with a two-piece mahogany body in a Vintage Cherry finish, and a bound, one-piece mahogany neck with a custom, “Iommi C” profile and a 12” radius Indian laurel fretboard fitted with 22 medium-jumbo frets. Other hardware features include a graph tech nut and an adjustable wraparound bridge, and Grover Rotomatic tuners with contemporary buttons, similar to the original “Monkey”.
Genesis sell publishing rights and master recordings for $300 million
Genesis have sold their publishing rights and master recordings in a $300 million deal with Concord Music. The deal gives the company ownership of the solo career catalogue of Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, as well as the music they recorded together as a band. However, the purchase doesn’t include music from their period with Peter Gabriel or his solo material (according to the Wall Street Journal.)
Qubits surf sound waves between quantum nodes
Inspired by the functioning of pulsed lasers, scientists from France and Japan have developed an acoustic counterpart that enables the precise and controlled transmission of single electrons between quantum nodes. Riding the waves. The spin of an electron can serve as a basis for creating qubits—the basic unit of information...
For the longest time: Quantum computing engineers set new standard in silicon chip performance
Two milliseconds—or two thousandths of a second—is an extraordinarily long time in the world of quantum computing. On these timescales the blink of an eye—at one 10th of a second—is like an eternity. Now a team of researchers at UNSW Sydney has broken new ground in...
