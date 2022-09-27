ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The Manchester Mural Festival

Tuesday, October 4th — Tonight, some downtown Manchester buildings are a lot more vibrant than they used to be. The colorful canvases were part of the first-ever mural festival in The Queen City. The public art event brought together community members and artists to tell their stories, through work we all get to enjoy now.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Community comes together to send off longtime Londonderry resident

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One of Londonderry’s most esteemed and cherished citizens of all time, Reed Paige Clark III, got a special sendoff from the community Thursday. The Londonderry Police Department said Clark's family has lived in the area for decades and even helped establish the town. Now, Clark...
LONDONDERRY, NH
Manchester, NH
laconiadailysun.com

The Defiant One prepares return to Laconia

LACONIA — The famous wooden sculpture depicting a Native American man’s head known as the Defiant One is back from the dead. On Monday afternoon, a 3D-printed carbon copy of the Defiant One arrived in several pieces at the Laconia Fire Station after traveling by truck from Texas. In 2019, the statue was taken down from its pedestal in Opechee Park due to extensive wear and tear. When crews pulled the statue down, it shattered.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
STRATHAM, NH
NECN

Firefighters Battle Large Blaze at Nashua Strip Mall

A large fire was burning late Friday night at a commercial building in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Nashua Fire Department said flames broke out at 495 Amherst Street, which is the listed address for a strip mall that includes Lanna Asian Market, Ciao's Pizza, an All State insurance office and Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream.
NASHUA, NH
Alan Bean
WMUR.com

Car part shortage frustrates owners, mechanics

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A shortage of automotive repair parts is continuing to frustrate vehicle owners and mechanics. The ongoing shortage is creating long wait times for repairs, mechanics said. "There's parts delays on everything as far as brakes, exhaust, tires," said John Lightbown, service manager for Toyota of Portsmouth....
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

Littleton residents outraged by gun shop cluster in old mill

LITTLETON - Confusion turned to anger at a Littleton Select Board meeting Wednesday night over a cluster of gun dealers inside an old mill building. "Why? Why are we selling them here?" Megan Rank questioned the Select Board. Rank is one of many parents and residents who are worried about the cluster of gun dealers inside the so-called Mill building at 410 Great Road.The Littleton mill has become the largest collection of federally licensed gun dealers in the nation. "Now you're telling me the town has given 80 business certificates to be in the Mill...
LITTLETON, MA
#Online Auction#Aviation Museum#Aviator#Memorabilia#N H Museum#Apollo
Field & Stream

New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Vehicle goes off I-95, ends up in Taylor River in Hampton

HAMPTON, N.H. — A vehicle traveling on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning went airborne and ended up in the Taylor River, officials said. Hampton Fire Rescue said a call was received for a vehicle that was going south on I-95, left the road, went airborne and landed on the rock alongside the road.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Freeze, frost advisories in parts of New Hampshire

The coldest night of the season so far will be Thursday night into Friday morning. From Concord and points north and west to the Monadnock Region there is frost possible. A Freeze Warning is in effect for far northern areas where temperatures could be in the upper 20s, a Frost Advisory extends from the Lakes Region to the Monadnock Region for temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
CONCORD, NH
Boston

NH man dies after crashing motorcycle off roadway

Police shut down one lane of the Exit 13 off ramp of F.E. Everett Turnpike South for nearly two hours after the incident. A man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle off a highway ramp in Bedford, New Hampshire. Craig Faulkner, 57, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was ejected from his...
BEDFORD, NH

