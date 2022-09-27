Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: The Manchester Mural Festival
Tuesday, October 4th — Tonight, some downtown Manchester buildings are a lot more vibrant than they used to be. The colorful canvases were part of the first-ever mural festival in The Queen City. The public art event brought together community members and artists to tell their stories, through work we all get to enjoy now.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
NHPR
Ken Burns celebrates the life of his wife and longtime collaborator Amy Stechler
Acclaimed documentarian and longtime New Hampshire resident Amy Stechler died earlier this month. She was well known for her Emmy nominated film "The Life and Times of Frida Kahlo," as well as her work alongside filmmaker Ken Burns, to whom she was married for over a decade. All Things Considered...
WMUR.com
Community comes together to send off longtime Londonderry resident
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — One of Londonderry’s most esteemed and cherished citizens of all time, Reed Paige Clark III, got a special sendoff from the community Thursday. The Londonderry Police Department said Clark's family has lived in the area for decades and even helped establish the town. Now, Clark...
laconiadailysun.com
The Defiant One prepares return to Laconia
LACONIA — The famous wooden sculpture depicting a Native American man’s head known as the Defiant One is back from the dead. On Monday afternoon, a 3D-printed carbon copy of the Defiant One arrived in several pieces at the Laconia Fire Station after traveling by truck from Texas. In 2019, the statue was taken down from its pedestal in Opechee Park due to extensive wear and tear. When crews pulled the statue down, it shattered.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
NHPR
In a sliver of Lake Sunapee, boaters and homeowners clash over public water access
Ryan Nugent is a prudent boat owner. Step on board his 22-foot bow rider, and the first thing he does is point out the fire extinguisher and life jackets. “My wife makes fun of me,” he admitted. “I’m very cautious about everything I do with the boat.”
NECN
Firefighters Battle Large Blaze at Nashua Strip Mall
A large fire was burning late Friday night at a commercial building in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Nashua Fire Department said flames broke out at 495 Amherst Street, which is the listed address for a strip mall that includes Lanna Asian Market, Ciao's Pizza, an All State insurance office and Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream.
WMUR.com
Car part shortage frustrates owners, mechanics
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A shortage of automotive repair parts is continuing to frustrate vehicle owners and mechanics. The ongoing shortage is creating long wait times for repairs, mechanics said. "There's parts delays on everything as far as brakes, exhaust, tires," said John Lightbown, service manager for Toyota of Portsmouth....
Littleton residents outraged by gun shop cluster in old mill
LITTLETON - Confusion turned to anger at a Littleton Select Board meeting Wednesday night over a cluster of gun dealers inside an old mill building. "Why? Why are we selling them here?" Megan Rank questioned the Select Board. Rank is one of many parents and residents who are worried about the cluster of gun dealers inside the so-called Mill building at 410 Great Road.The Littleton mill has become the largest collection of federally licensed gun dealers in the nation. "Now you're telling me the town has given 80 business certificates to be in the Mill...
californiaexaminer.net
Robert Cormier Cause Of Death: Was It An Accident? Is Robert Death Mystery Solved?
Robert Cormier Cause Of Death: All of humanity was shocked by the news of Robert Cormier Cause Of Death. Many unanswered questions and conspiracy theories persist regarding the Robert Cormier Cause Of Death of one of the world’s most famous and beloved figures, whose pursuit by paparazzi ultimately proved fatal.
Kyle Fitzsimons of Maine convicted for assault in U.S. Capitol insurrection
A Maine man who stormed the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a white butcher coat and assaulted officers was found guilty of 11 charges, including seven felonies, in federal court in the District of Columbia Tuesday, officials said. Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon, Maine, was arrested in...
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
‘Outrageous’: Trash piling up in Lawrence after residents forced to leave garbage at their curbs
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Trash is piling up on the streets of Lawrence because residents have been forced to leave their garbage at their curbs due to an ongoing issue with the vendor that oversees collection service for the city. The owners of JRM Hauling and Recycling recently sold their...
New development in 1988 killing of 6th grader Melissa Ann Tremblay in Lawrence after DNA matches Alabama man
DNA matching Marvin “Skip” McClendon of Alabama was found under the fingernails of an 11-year-old girl killed in Lawrence, Massachusetts in 1988, a prosecutor said Tuesday. McClendon, who was 41 at that time, was known as an “angry, violent drunk” who frequented strip clubs and had “relations” with...
WMUR.com
Vehicle goes off I-95, ends up in Taylor River in Hampton
HAMPTON, N.H. — A vehicle traveling on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning went airborne and ended up in the Taylor River, officials said. Hampton Fire Rescue said a call was received for a vehicle that was going south on I-95, left the road, went airborne and landed on the rock alongside the road.
WMUR.com
Video: Freeze, frost advisories in parts of New Hampshire
The coldest night of the season so far will be Thursday night into Friday morning. From Concord and points north and west to the Monadnock Region there is frost possible. A Freeze Warning is in effect for far northern areas where temperatures could be in the upper 20s, a Frost Advisory extends from the Lakes Region to the Monadnock Region for temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
‘Making overdose crisis more severe’: Concerns over animal tranquilizer growing in Massachusetts
Boston – Health experts across Massachusetts are growing increasingly worried about an animal tranquilizer tainting the street drug supply. The non-opioid xylazine is spreading rapidly in drug samples across Massachusetts, and users don’t realize they’re taking it until it’s too late. The life-saving medicine Narcan does...
39-year-old Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 attack on Capitol
Prosecutors said Kyle Fitzsimons assaulted multiple law enforcement officers during the riot. A 39-year-old Maine man was found guilty Tuesday of 11 charges, including seven felonies, related to his actions during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon was convicted during a bench trial in...
NH man dies after crashing motorcycle off roadway
Police shut down one lane of the Exit 13 off ramp of F.E. Everett Turnpike South for nearly two hours after the incident. A man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle off a highway ramp in Bedford, New Hampshire. Craig Faulkner, 57, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was ejected from his...
