Acworth, GA

Man arrested after police said he tried to carjack 2 people

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ACWORTH, Ga. — A DeKalb County man has been arrested after police said he tried to carjack two people.

Investigators said Myron Pitts first tried to carjack a woman at a liquor store in Acworth last week.

When that didn’t work, police said Pitts then tried to carjack a man at a nearby Mexican restaurant.

After multiple 911 calls from these two incidents, police were able to track down Pitts in the stolen car and arrested him the next day.

