Man arrested after police said he tried to carjack 2 people

ACWORTH, Ga. — A DeKalb County man has been arrested after police said he tried to carjack two people.

Investigators said Myron Pitts first tried to carjack a woman at a liquor store in Acworth last week.

When that didn’t work, police said Pitts then tried to carjack a man at a nearby Mexican restaurant.

After multiple 911 calls from these two incidents, police were able to track down Pitts in the stolen car and arrested him the next day.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group