KLTV
Wood County Massive Tire Fire
The Diboll Police Department has received its first K9 in over 20 years. Tyler police say the woman was Teri Furgerson, 48, of Pampa. The case is now a homicide investigation. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with World of Khaos Haunted House owner Charles Cox. Cox talks about how the current economic climate has affected his entertainment business this Halloween season.
KLTV
Wood County tire fire sparked by nearby burning trash
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Firefighters were called to a tire fire in the 2200 block of FM 2659 about three miles northeast of Hawkins. And the tires were still smoldering today. Nearby residents say they could see flames shooting above the trees. Lorraine and Robert Pedretti live...
fox4news.com
Several residents of Dallas apartment have cars damaged during domestic disturbance
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a man who they said physically assaulted another man, before crashing into a row of cars while trying to drive away. It happened at an apartment complex in the Design District, northwest of Downtown Dallas. "There was pieces of my car just kind...
1 Flown To Area Trauma Center Following One-Vehicle Rollover On I-30
At least one person was flown to an area trauma center following a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 30 just west of Sulphur Springs early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. According to dispatch reports, authorities were first notified of a major one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 119 at 1 a.m. The caller reported the vehicle had rolled over multiple times before resting on its top.
One airlifted following vehicle vs. cow crash on SH 34
TERRELL, Texas — One person was airlifted to a Dallas-area hospital Wednesday night after a vehicle vs. cow crash on State Highway (SH) 34. The crash was reported at approximately 9:25 p.m., on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on North SH 34 in the Terrell area. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered...
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
ketr.org
Greenville city council approves plat for proposed subdivision on south side
In Greenville, the city council has approved a proposed plat for a new subdivision on the south side of the city. However, the council postponed a final decision on a proposed $4.4 million agreement with the developers. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that about 150 people attended Tuesday’s regular meeting of the city council.
sachsenews.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada
Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to combat the fire that engulfed the property. According to a...
73-year-old Canton man killed after crashing into metal fence
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 73-year-old Canton man was killed after crashing into a metal pipe fence on Sept. 24, said DPS. The wreck happened around 5:50 p.m. on FM 1255 about one mile east of Canton. Stephen Smith was pronounced dead on Wednesday. The man was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox. DPS […]
KLTV
Canton man dies in single-vehicle crash on FM 1255
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a metal fence just east of Canton, killing the driver. Stephen Smith, 73, was driving east on FM 1255 Saturday evening when he crashed into a metal pipe fence, according to Texas DPS. The DPS release notes he was not wearing a seat belt.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves
Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
Altercation led to a woman being fatally hit on US 59, officials say
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are investigating an altercation that led to a woman fatally stepping into oncoming traffic. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County and James Lopez, 21, of Mineola were having a verbal argument that turned physical when Cavazos entered the southbound lane of […]
fox4news.com
3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree
DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
Pedestrians killed in Lewisville crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Lewisville, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 6:15 a.m., a driver heading east on FM 3040 struck both pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive. The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene, according to LPD.
Police arrest Texas landlord caught on camera brandishing gun during tenant dispute
Landlord Phillip Young, 68, is being charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Denton police.
Landlord captured on video threatening tenant with gun arrested
Andrew Greenstein Attachments5:36 PM (14 minutes ago) to KRLD.Digital Landlord captured on video threatening tenant with gun arrested A Denton landlord who was captured on video threatening a tenant with a gun has been arrested.
Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
Two men, teen caught stealing catalytic converters in Denton
A police officer was driving past a motel and saw a guy crawling under a Tundra pick-up and then quickly crawling out and jumping into a getaway car.
Kaufman County to launch technology plan aimed at increasing broadband adoption, reliability, and use
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — After months of data collection, Kaufman County, in partnership with Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas), has released the results of a comprehensive broadband survey and a subsequent Technology Action Plan designed to increase high-speed internet access and use. This countywide broadband assessment was generously funded by The Meadows Foundation, a grantmaking foundation based in Dallas.
KTEN.com
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
