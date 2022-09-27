Read full article on original website
inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4 th to October 6 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005332/en/ Developed by Videology, an inTEST company, the Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI on the Edge platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
csengineermag.com
TranSystems Acquires North Carolina-Based SEPI Engineering & Construction, Inc.
TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, acquires SEPI Engineering & Construction, Inc., a multi-disciplinary engineering firm that offers infrastructure solutions and design for the built environment. Since its beginning in 2001, SEPI has grown to serve public and private sector clients...
aircargonews.net
DB Schenker’s 3D printing and virtual warehousie for spare parts logistics
Logistics provider DB Schenker is offering 3D printing and virtual warehousing in what it says will make spare parts supply chains becomes faster, cheaper, and more sustainable. DB Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes said: “We are the first global logistics provider to offer spare parts delivery via 3D printing. Products from...
takeitcool.com
India Vinyl Flooring Market to be Driven by the Robust Development of Commercial and Residential Buildings in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Vinyl Flooring Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India vinyl flooring market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, sectors, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends...
Recurly Enhances Revenue Recognition Solution, Helping Subscription Businesses Automate Complex Accounting Processes
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Recurly, Inc., a leading subscription management and billing platform for high-growth brands, has announced an agreement to acquire LeapRev, a global revenue recognition and forecasting solution. This acquisition will create a single source for subscription management, recurring billing, and revenue management that empowers Recurly customers to better focus on driving growth among increasingly complex and evolving revenue accounting and reporting standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005356/en/ Recurly launches enhanced revenue recognition capabilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)
foodondemandnews.com
Panelists Discuss Bringing the Restaurant Experience Home Through Packaging Innovation
With restaurants continuing to get more of their business through delivery orders, maintaining the quality of the food is becoming increasingly paramount. In order to ensure the quality of the food is as good at the office or at home as it would be in a restaurant, package developers are getting creative. A trio of representatives from packaging companies were on hand to discuss that innovation during a panel at Food On Demand’s Off-Premises Packaging Summit on Tuesday.
csengineermag.com
Arcadis announces three senior Sustainability hires
Arcadis has announced three senior Sustainability Advisory appointments across the globe, demonstrating the company’s prioritization of sustainable solutions for clients. Michelle Bachir has joined as Sustainability Advisory practice lead in North America, while Jane Boyle has joined in the same role in the UK & Ireland. Kealy Herman joins as Global Technical Director for Net Zero Strategy, also residing in the United States.
Ikotek Expands Executive Management Team to Continue Rapid Growth of Its ODM Services Across North America and EMEA Regions
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Ikotek, the leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, is announcing expansion of its executive management team with industry veterans and continue their aggressive growth plans for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005870/en/ Ikotek - Your Trusted IoT ODM Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
todaynftnews.com
NFTGO founder says, NFT sector needs major innovations for its mainstream adoption
NFTs have become a global sensation nowadays. Though NFTs are with us since 2014, their market flourished in 2021 making it a million-dollar industry. Moreover, the emergence of concepts like metaverse and blockchain games further promoted the growth of NFTs. The community witnessed major unicorns and players in NFT collections like BAYC, and Doodles; OpenSea in the NFT marketplace; Metamask in wallets, and hundreds of NFT investors and entrepreneurs.
New Research Reveals Consumers’ Understanding of Sustainability in Apparel
To find out what consumers know about and look for in sustainability, who better to ask than shoppers themselves? This spring, The LYCRA Company commissioned an online study on consumer attitudes related to a variety of sustainability topics. The research took place in the U.S., Germany, Italy, China and Brazil, with a sample of 3,000 adults1. This article provides a brief overview of the results. Related Stories Denim Climate, Consumption and Community Guide LS&Co.'s Sustainability Goals Brands Sustainable and Trend-Driven Denim Share the Spotlight at Coterie Ranking Important Global Issues The survey asked participants to select what they believe are the top three issues in the world today. Climate change/global warming...
Buffett's company buys nearly 6M more Occidental shares
Warren Buffett's company picked up another $368 million worth of Occidental Petroleum stock this week to give it control of nearly 21% of the oil producer
healthpodcastnetwork.com
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022
291 – Medtech and Manufacturing: Building Global Capability. AusMedTech 2022. Earlier this year, the Australian Medtech sector reunited in Melbourne to learn, connect and celebrate its achievements at the AusMedtech 2022 Conference, by AusBiotech . It was a record turn out and a great event overall, and Talking HealthTech was there recording interviews with speakers in our booth.
T-Mobile Launches Advanced Industry Solutions
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled Advanced Industry Solutions, an end-to-end suite of connectivity, compute, devices, and applications needed to make smart cities, autonomous factories, and more, possible. Businesses and municipalities no longer have to wade through endless options of technology vendors because the Un-carrier is bringing it all together. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005895/en/ New 5G Advanced Network Solutions help make “smart” retail, cities, manufacturing, and logistics more accessible (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Disperse, which brings AI-fuelled data to construction projects, raises $16M
Founded out of London in 2015, Disperse effectively creates a digital version of an entire construction site, including visual snapshots that track the progress of work to help all stakeholders — regardless of where they’re based — keep up with things. For this, Disperse sends someone around a site at regular intervals with a standard 360° camera, and the resulting imagery is fed directly into the Disperse platform which processes the visuals and applies computer vision techniques to figure out what’s happening.
Goodbye Digital Transformation, Hello Hyperautomation: Jitterbit Research Reveals New Focus for Mittelstand Businesses
UTRECHT, the Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, has today revealed the results of its latest in-depth targeted survey ’ The Mittelstand in the Age of Hyperautomation’— the first survey of its kind revealing the views of senior professionals from Mittelstand companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005225/en/ the Mittelstand in the age of hyperautomation (Photo: Business Wire)
industrytoday.com
VSC Webinar on Classifying Post-Consumer Recycled PVC
The Vinyl Sustainability Council is hosting a free webinar on the work being done to develop a classification system for post-consumer PVC. Washington DC – The Vinyl Sustainability Council is hosting a free webinar to discuss the work being done within the industry to develop a common classification system and ASTM Standard for post-consumer recycled PVC. Through a standardized system, formulators, product designers, and procurement managers can effectively identify and procure qualified post-consumer PVC materials that meet manufacturing requirements and end-product specifications.
geekwire.com
Madrona Venture Labs spinout aims to take the pain out of insurance claims
Outbound AI has a prescription for one of the biggest headaches of the medical system: interacting with insurance companies and other payers to process claims. The Seattle startup emerged Tuesday with a software product, PayerVA Console, to help automate claims processing. The company, which spun out of Madrona Venture Labs with $7 million in seed funding more than a year ago, also plans to take on other rote tasks in healthcare.
salestechstar.com
NetSuite Launches Ship Central to Help Organizations Improve Warehouse Operations
New mobile application enhances the entire packing-to-delivery process to expedite shipments and minimize costs. To help organizations further improve the efficiency of warehouse operations, Oracle NetSuite unveiled NetSuite Ship Central. NetSuite Ship Central is a mobile application that helps organizations optimize operations, eliminate manual processes, and accelerate customer deliveries. The solution equips warehouse workers with packing and shipping capabilities on a mobile or kiosk device.
csengineermag.com
Rob DiAdamo Named Senior Director of WSP USA Advisory’s Enterprise Management and Strategy Team in Boston
DiAdamo arrives at WSP after serving as an executive director for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, where he oversaw the state’s commuter rail and ferry operations. WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy, has hired Rob DiAdamo as a senior director for the firm’s Advisory enterprise management...
