Crime never sleeps and the same can be said about that here in East Texas. Having worked the night shift at a convenience store before, I know first hand how nervous a clerk can be during those hours because the only thing lurking around most of the time during those hours are the worst of the worst looking for something to get into. Unfortunately, police in Marshall are dealing with this kind of thing and Crime Stoppers is asking for your help.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO