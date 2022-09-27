Read full article on original website
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
Tyler, TX Favorite Culture ETX Opening Speakeasy Club Soon
There's a lot of exciting NEW things coming to Tyler and if you've lived here for a longtime then you're probably saying to yourself "Its about time!". One of the exciting new options that's on the way is being put together by Culture ETX's own Chef Lance McWhorter who already has one of the best damn places to eat at in East Texas and he's adding on something that I think is SUPER cool.
Born Free Motorcycle Show Details Taking Place in Mount Enterprise, Texas
If you’re looking for a motorcycle show that is open for the whole family to attend and a whole lot of fun you’re going to want to check out the Born-Free Motorcycle Show taking place in Mount Enterprise, Texas. While often motorcycle shows can be a place for adults, the organizers for this event are working hard to make sure that the whole family can join in the fun.
One of Tyler, Texas’ Most Haunted Properties is the Old Tyler Pipe
The Tyler Pipe that we know wasn't always in Swan. It was once located on East Oakwood Street off of Beckham Ave. It is now one of the most haunted properties in all of Tyler and home to World of Khaos Haunted House. A series of accidents and deaths dating back to the 1930's brought on the haunt in that area.
A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing
Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?
It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
Harrison County, Texas 4-H Club Seeks Your Donated Pet Supplies
One of the best things you can do in life is be a pet owner. Whether it's a dog, cat, hamster, rabbit, turtle, snake, bird, iguana or other animal, pets bring so much joy and unconditional love to your life. There are way too many pets waiting to be adopted into loving homes that are currently living in animal shelters that are run by cities and non-profit agencies.
See Chicago Live at UT Tyler Cowan Center, Win Your Tickets NOW!
Classic Rock 96-1 wants to send you to see one of the most recognizable classic rock bands ever, live!. Interact with Classic Rock 96-1 and you could win a pair of tickets to see Chicago Live In Concert at the UT Tyler Cowan Center on Saturday, October 29th. Interact with...
Don’t Miss Pets in the Park at Bergfeld Park in Tyler, TX on Saturday
The Pets in the Park event put on by the Pets Fur People organization in Tyler, TX each year and I am so excited that it’s coming up on Saturday. We all know that pet overpopulation is a serious problem, especially here in East Texas which is why we need to support these animal shelters as much as possible. The Pets in the Park event is free to attend and it’s a lot of fun for the entire family including your furry family members.
VIDEO: Plastic Bag Man Robs Gas Station At Gunpoint In Marshall, TX
Crime never sleeps and the same can be said about that here in East Texas. Having worked the night shift at a convenience store before, I know first hand how nervous a clerk can be during those hours because the only thing lurking around most of the time during those hours are the worst of the worst looking for something to get into. Unfortunately, police in Marshall are dealing with this kind of thing and Crime Stoppers is asking for your help.
Classic Rock 96-1 Has Your VIP Access Tickets To The Rose City Music Festival, Win Them Now
Classic Rock 96-1 and Peters Autosports in Tyler have a VIP experience waiting for you at the inaugural Rose City Music Festival in Tyler on Saturday, October 8th. Interact with us below and you could win a pair of VIP passes to this multi-cultural food and music event on the brick streets of downtown Tyler.
Police Need Help in Identifying a Suspect of Theft in Tyler, TX
Police Officers in Tyler, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Tyler, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Tyler Police are seeking a suspect of theft who allegedly left Home Depot in Tyler with a brand new air conditioning in his cart and "forgot" to pay for it. This incident occurred back on September 13.
A Hallsville, TX Man Arrested for Beating His 7-Year-Old Son
Violence is never the answer, especially when you’re dealing with a stressful situation with your own family. There was an incident that took place this past weekend that sent a Hallsville, Texas man to jail after he was arrested for injuring his own 7-year-old son. Kyle Matthew Young was...
