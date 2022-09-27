Read full article on original website
The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement
The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
Corrie Discussion Friday September 30th 8pm : DEV-A-STATED
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Dee-Dee agrees to take on Stu's case, pointing out gaps in the police inquiry and suggesting they speak to Bridget and go over her mum's statement. When Alya quizzes Bridget about the...
9 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Robyn's life hangs in the balance, prompting Marty to make some big decisions about his future. Meanwhile, Stevie is forced to reflect on her behaviour when Jonty makes a shock return to the ED. Here's a full collection of the nine biggest moments...
Hollyoaks and Coronation Street star Angela Lonsdale eyes possible Emmerdale role
Hollyoaks actress Angela Lonsdale has her eyes on a potential role in Emmerdale. Having appeared as policewoman and wife to Curley Watts, Emma Taylor, in Coronation Street from 2000-2003, and as 'Scary' Sue Buchanan in Holby City for a bit, she's quite the familiar face on the soap patch. "I've...
How do you keep up to date with soaps?
There's so many episodes and so limited time to catch up on everything. I watch Corrie, Emmerdale and Eastenders and I'm constantly about 3-8 episodes behind. I try to watch 1 from each 1 everyday but I end up watching 1 and that's it for the day as I'm too tired. If I watch Corrie I'll also catch up on Emmerdale during the Corrie ad breaks, killing 2 birds with 1 stone. You have to literally watch Emmerdale every damn day in order to keep up with it. Corrie and Eastenders there's slightly more leeway but the episodes are longer. I'm not even a really busy person as I have free time outside of work which I waste on these soaps.
Outlander star explains how ITV's Karen Pirie is different from other detective shows
Karen Pirie premiered last week, garnering praise from us at Digital Spy and the viewers at home for being a refreshing spin on the tried and true detective drama. Our review praised the show for giving the murder victim a personality and a voice, but it's not the only way that Karen Pirie tries to set itself apart.
Eastenders - Alfie Moon
I can’t take any more - Alfie Moon is SO irritating and brings nothing to the soap at all. All the supposedly clever wisecracks fall flat and I love the dynamics between Kat and Phil - MUCH better than when she was with Alfie as it became so boring. Please let him go back to Spain again.
Emmerdale star Danny Miller teases Aaron's reaction to Chas's affair
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's returning Danny Miller knows that his character Aaron Dingle will be torn over Chas Dingle and Al Chapman's affair. It's already been confirmed that their summer fling will come to an end very soon, and while talking to Digital Spy and other press, the actor was asked how Aaron would feel if he were to discover his mum's dirty secret.
🎇Emmerdale Friday 30 September 2022🎇
Good evening Emmerdalians. Let's hope for another decent show tonight 🤞🤞. Will is horrified Kim is now excluding some of the wedding guests from attending and starts to wonder what he sees in her. Then Harriet tells him she still loves him!!!. Meanwhile, Chas receives a message from Al,...
Emmerdale's Harriet Finch to come clean over feelings for Will Taylor
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Harriet Finch is set to finally come clean over her feelings for Will Taylor. In upcoming scenes of the ITV soap, Will is stunned to discover that Harriet and Dan Spencer are dating. Harriet recently started dating Dan, although deep down, she doesn't feel a lot...
Soaps - How Should Certain Characters Exit?
Would it match their crimes, immoral behaviour or be an exit fit for a legandary figure?. Are their formers characters final scenes you would have changed?. 1. Kate left a couple of months later anyway, would of been much simpler for them to have left together. 2. It seemed pointless...
Classic Holby City
Apologies if already posted, but I couldn’t see anything. Just checked schedule for morning episodes next week on Drama, and there are none. Double episodes of Classic Casualty instead. Has anyone heard if this is a short break, is the series moving channel, or have they decided to just...
Emmerdale airs creepy scene as Kim Tate uses bible to threaten Harriet Finch
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired a creepy scene as Kim Tate used the bible to threaten Harriet Finch. The two have been at odds again in the run-up to Kim and Will Taylor's wedding, as Harriet has grappled with still having romantic feelings for her former partner. The latest...
Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence explains turning point in Vicky and Joseph story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Anya Lawrence has opened up about the turning point between her character Vicky and her villainous boyfriend Joseph. Upcoming scenes will see Vicky doing the right thing by exposing Joseph's guilt in Saul's murder case, hopefully freeing her friend DeMarcus in the process. In an...
Taskmaster's new season might be most chaotic yet as viewers praise lineup
Taskmaster spoilers follow. Taskmaster has introduced a brand new quintet of contestants ready to do whatever it takes to impress Greg Davies. And while this may prove a difficult endeavour at times, Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican have certainly won the hearts of several audience members, who took to social media to praise a great start to the new season.
Blood & Treasure Finale Recap: Catch the Spirit (Plus, the Latest on Season 3)
The Khan was on… a rampage, as Blood & Treasure Season 2 came to a close this Sunday on Paramount+. Was the season finale “very satisfying” as promised? And what’s the latest word on a possible Season 3? The finale found Danny, Lexi, Chuck and Shaw laboring to convince the Superintendent at the Hong Kong PD that arrested Simon Hardwick is in fact not the Great Khan, and that the true villain is still out there and about to storm the building/seize the banner. Oh, and she has an underground nuke ready to detonate/kill millions! The Superintendent chose to play it...
Married at First Sight UK announces huge format change for one couple
Married at First Sight UK spoilers follow. Following last night’s revelation that Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes were eager to start a romance on Married at First Sight UK, the wannabe couple’s fate has now been revealed. After plenty of deliberation with the experts, the pair were allowed...
Cobra Kai star teases villain's major mission in season 6
Cobra Kai spoilers follow. Cobra Kai's Alicia Hannah Kim has teased what could be next for her character Kim Da-Eun. The most recent season of the hit Netflix show introduced Da-Eun, a ruthless martial arts practitioner recruited by Terry Silver to act as Head Sensei at his dojo. Completely intolerant of failure, her defining moment is probably when she punishes Tory by making her smash through solid stone with her bare hand.
Dermot O'Leary explains how Big Brother reboot should differ from Love Island
This Morning host Dermot O'Leary has opened up about the upcoming Big Brother reboot, admitting it needs to be very different from Love Island to work. He said it needs to be "less of a popularity contest" and go back to how it was in the early days as "more of a social experiment".
What drama was this?
Hello - if anyone can help me out with this I'd be well impressed!. I have a memory of a drama from a good 15 - 20 years ago - possibly on the BBC, maybe not - and for the life of me I can't remember what it was called. It's set in London, I think.
