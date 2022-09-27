Wheeling, W. Va. - As the season approaches its halfway point, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (4-4, 4-2) is riding high having won each of their last four games. The Cardinals bring that momentum with them into Bishop Schmitt Field for the first of back-to-back home games when they host Notre Dame College at 7 PM. It will be a rematch from the two teams' battle earlier in the season as the Cardinals look to sweep the Falcons and continue to ride high in conference play.

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO