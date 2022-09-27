Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Men’s Golf Withdraws From Day Three of West Liberty Invitational
Steubenville, OH. – On Tuesday, day three of the West Liberty Invitational teed off as the team's played the final round of action. Unfortunately, the Wheeling University Men's Golf team was not able to participate in the third round, having to withdraw from the competition. The Cardinals will now look ahead and focus on the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships next week.
wucardinals.com
Early Goal Not Enough as Wheeling Falls to #1 Davis & Elkins
Elkins, W. Va. – On Wednesday, the Wheeling Men's Soccer team (3-6-1, 3-4-1) faced their toughest test yet when they took on #1 Davis & Elkins. After getting the first goal of the game, the Cardinals could not keep up with the potent Senators offense as they fell 9-1. Freshman Diego Buenano continued his strong freshman campaign with his fourth goal of the season, but it wasn't enough to lead Wheeling to victory.
wucardinals.com
Big Performances Land Alli/Winters Cardinals High Flyers of the Week Awards
Wheeling, W. Va. - With the book about to close on the month of September, the University Fall sports season is off to a strong start as many sports approach the halfway mark. On Tuesday, the Wheeling University Athletic Department announced their Cardinals High Flyers of the Week with two strong performances headlining the awards. Wheeling University Football player Sy Alli IV takes home the Male High Flyer of the Week award while Volleyball player Mady Winters earned the Female High Flyer of the Week award.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Hosts Notre Dame College in Rematch at Bishop Schmitt Field
Wheeling, W. Va. - As the season approaches its halfway point, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (4-4, 4-2) is riding high having won each of their last four games. The Cardinals bring that momentum with them into Bishop Schmitt Field for the first of back-to-back home games when they host Notre Dame College at 7 PM. It will be a rematch from the two teams' battle earlier in the season as the Cardinals look to sweep the Falcons and continue to ride high in conference play.
wucardinals.com
Total Team Effort Leads Volleyball to Sweep Over Alderson Broaddus
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Volleyball team (9-6, 3-0) hosted Mountain East Conference (MEC) foe Alderson Broaddus. It was a total team effort as the Cardinals swept the Battlers 3-0 to improve to 3-0 in conference play. Every active player on the Cardinals contributed in the win, with the final two players coming in during the third set.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago
WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
What to expect at the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival
The West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival is coming to Camp Muffly this weekend.
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
Restaurant Road Trip: Vanessa’s Kitchen
Vanessa's Kitchen in Morgantown is a recently opened restaurant looking to establish itself in the region, with both fine and casual dining options.
West Virginia teacher with green thumb surprised with golden apple
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — She spent all summer growing tomatoes, grapes and teaching kids how to take care of the earth. But we surprised this teacher with a fruit she’s never had before! For this Golden Apple Awards, 7NEWS and The Health Plan snuck into Wheeling Middle School with a $200 check. The Golden Apple […]
Grammy-nominated artist and American composer duo visit Wheeling Park High School
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is preparing for its Opening Night Concert this week, with special guests Even Meier, American composer, and Grammy-nominated Hip-Hop artist Cristylez Bacon. The duo visited Wheeling Park High School to speak with music students about their journeys from the time they were sitting in their shoes to now. […]
lootpress.com
Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
Balloons Over Morgantown flying this weekend
Waltzing Matilda, Snap Dazzle, Gooney Bird, Fun One II, Mountain Momma — these are just a few of the 17 hot air balloons from seven different states that you might see flying across the sk. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
WVU Medicine Children’s welcomes first patients, celebrates first surgery
Following Saturday's official ribbon cutting, WVU Medicine Children's Hospital welcomed its first patients on Thursday, and doctors performed the first surgery in the new facility.
WTAP
Another healing monument to break ground at Marietta’s Gold Star Park
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marietta’s Gold Star Park is set to break ground on a new monument paying tribute to service members fighting the silent battle of PTSD. The monument will be one of ten placed around the country. The Silent Battle Committee is a grassroots initiative made up...
WDTV
WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
WDTV
Local veteran gets surprise of a lifetime with free roof
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “We were scammed out of 12 grand for a roof we never got and honestly if we hadn’t won this giveaway, I don’t know how we would’ve afforded to put one on,” said Robert Holt, a veteran of the Marine Corps.
Metro News
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
