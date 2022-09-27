ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wucardinals.com

Men’s Golf Withdraws From Day Three of West Liberty Invitational

Steubenville, OH. – On Tuesday, day three of the West Liberty Invitational teed off as the team's played the final round of action. Unfortunately, the Wheeling University Men's Golf team was not able to participate in the third round, having to withdraw from the competition. The Cardinals will now look ahead and focus on the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships next week.
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Early Goal Not Enough as Wheeling Falls to #1 Davis & Elkins

Elkins, W. Va. – On Wednesday, the Wheeling Men's Soccer team (3-6-1, 3-4-1) faced their toughest test yet when they took on #1 Davis & Elkins. After getting the first goal of the game, the Cardinals could not keep up with the potent Senators offense as they fell 9-1. Freshman Diego Buenano continued his strong freshman campaign with his fourth goal of the season, but it wasn't enough to lead Wheeling to victory.
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Big Performances Land Alli/Winters Cardinals High Flyers of the Week Awards

Wheeling, W. Va. - With the book about to close on the month of September, the University Fall sports season is off to a strong start as many sports approach the halfway mark. On Tuesday, the Wheeling University Athletic Department announced their Cardinals High Flyers of the Week with two strong performances headlining the awards. Wheeling University Football player Sy Alli IV takes home the Male High Flyer of the Week award while Volleyball player Mady Winters earned the Female High Flyer of the Week award.
WHEELING, WV
wucardinals.com

Women’s Soccer Hosts Notre Dame College in Rematch at Bishop Schmitt Field

Wheeling, W. Va. - As the season approaches its halfway point, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (4-4, 4-2) is riding high having won each of their last four games. The Cardinals bring that momentum with them into Bishop Schmitt Field for the first of back-to-back home games when they host Notre Dame College at 7 PM. It will be a rematch from the two teams' battle earlier in the season as the Cardinals look to sweep the Falcons and continue to ride high in conference play.
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Wheeling, WV
City
West Liberty, WV
West Liberty, WV
Sports
wucardinals.com

Total Team Effort Leads Volleyball to Sweep Over Alderson Broaddus

Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Volleyball team (9-6, 3-0) hosted Mountain East Conference (MEC) foe Alderson Broaddus. It was a total team effort as the Cardinals swept the Battlers 3-0 to improve to 3-0 in conference play. Every active player on the Cardinals contributed in the win, with the final two players coming in during the third set.
WHEELING, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU spent far less on this year’s FallFest performance than a decade ago

WVU spent more on this year's FallFest lineup, but it's still hundreds of thousands of dollars less compared to a decade ago. The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Parker
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Grammy-nominated artist and American composer duo visit Wheeling Park High School

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is preparing for its Opening Night Concert this week, with special guests Even Meier, American composer, and Grammy-nominated Hip-Hop artist Cristylez Bacon.  The duo visited Wheeling Park High School to speak with music students about their journeys from the time they were sitting in their shoes to now.  […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Career Day#Golfer#Birdies#The Wheeling Men S Golf#Cardinals
lootpress.com

Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
CLARKSBURG, WV
The Dominion Post

Balloons Over Morgantown flying this weekend

Waltzing Matilda, Snap Dazzle, Gooney Bird, Fun One II, Mountain Momma — these are just a few of the 17 hot air balloons from seven different states that you might see flying across the sk. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive

Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy