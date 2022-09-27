Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County relieved as Ian passes by with little problem
'You play the cards you’re dealt and make the best decisions you can make.'. Citrus County residents awoke knowing they’d been spared yet again from the worst end of tropical weather. Days after forecasts called for a near direct hit from Hurricane Ian, the tropical storm that glided...
hernandosun.com
Bracing for the Storm & Post-Storm Recovery
It’s been five years since Hernando County was hit with a hurricane. It was Irma on Sept. 11, 2017 that gave our area a bit of a beating as a category 1 hurricane. On Monday Sept. 26, 2022, Florida began bracing for Hurricane Ian and Hernando County was well within the cone of concern. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for all 67 counties and urged Floridians to prepare. Seven thousand National Guard were ready to respond where needed. Five thousand guardsmen are from Florida and another 2000 from Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. Search and Rescue teams were activated and other agencies prepared to assist.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando County dodges bullet that is disaster for other areas
The dire wind and rain predictions in Hernando County never came true, to the relief of county residents and officials. It’s a cliché to say it, but the area dodged a bullet. “We were very blessed here,” said Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers. “Fortunately, the storm did make...
Citrus County Chronicle
County remains under Tropical Storm watch as Ian approaches landfall in South Florida
Citrus County Emergency Management officials continue to track Hurricane Ian as it makes its way south of Citrus County, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman wrote in a news release. As Ian continues to increase in intensity, the storm will also grow in size, Carman said. Impacts can and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Wednesday, Sept. 28
Why is it that Citrus County couldn’t open up more locations to get sandbags? I waited over three hours today (Sept. 27) on State Road 44 getting 12 bags of sand. Traffic was blocked off (S.R.) 44 all the way back for a half a mile. Why couldn’t the county – knowing that there’s a crisis – open up where they used to have it behind the fire station in Crystal River? You used to be able to get it there. And they have a number of locations in Crystal River and around the county that they could temporarily set up sand piles so people could get sand, rather than have four for the entire county of 150,000 or 175,000 people. It’s ridiculous how our county did this. We blew it badly, Citrus County.
12 families saved from flooding in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County not out of the woods yet
When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
8am Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center
Hurricane Ian has unfortunately been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane. Many of the experts have predicted that the hurricane will maintain wind of 140mph as it reaches shore later on this afternoon into early tonight. Ian was upgraded to a Category 4 at 5am ET this morning. There is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ocala area braced for Hurricane Ian as forecast moved eastward
Marion County braced for Hurricane Ian this week as it was at one point in the forecast cone for a potential Category 2 storm. On Tuesday, Ian was expected to hit the west coast as a Category 3 hurricane, possibly imitating the path taken by powerful Hurricane Charley through the center of the state in 2004, and making it the first major hurricane to strike Florida since 2018. As the updates rolled in Tuesday, its projected path shifted more eastward, more likely sparing the Nature Coast from a direct hit but coming closer to Ocala than originally expected.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tropical Storm watch, flood warning for Citrus has been lifted
Citrus County is no longer under a storm surge and areal flood warning as Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, per a news release from a CCSO spokeswoman. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Emergency Operations Center is now downgrading to a partial activation, level 2 status. From...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ian's winds, rains spare Citrus County: 'Extremely blessed'
Hurricane Ian’s bands of winds and rain spared Citrus County as the Category 4 behemoth swept northeast across the Florida Peninsula, weakening to a tropical storm along the way. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies tallied over a dozen road closures and blockages from downed trees and power lines Thursday...
WCJB
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
WCJB
More than 3,000 horses were evacuated to WEC ahead of Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 3,000 horses that were evacuated are in Marion County from South Florida, Central Florida, and even Ocala so their animals have a safe shelter. Once the news came out about Hurricane Ian’s path going through Florida. The World Equestrian Center opened its doors to horse lovers across the state, so their animals have somewhere to stay.
wfla.com
Hurricane Ian: Citrus County
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Citrus County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Shelters/Evacuation Centers. Lecanto Primary, 3790 W Educational Path in Lecanto (Pet Friendly) Central Ridge Elementary...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon area braced for rare, potential direct hit from hurricane
The Dunnellon area braced for Hurricane Ian this week as it was in the forecast cone for a potential Category 2 storm. On Tuesday, Ian was expected to hit the west coast as a Category 3 hurricane, possibly imitating the path taken by powerful Hurricane Charley through the center of the state in 2004, and making it the first major hurricane to strike Florida since 2018. As the updates rolled in Tuesday, its projected path shifted more eastward, possibly sparing the Nature Coast from a direct hit.
Citrus County Issues Mandatory Evacuation For Zone A, Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners has issued a MANDATORY EVACUATION for Zone A. This zone includes all low-lying areas west of U.S. Highway 19 and some areas additional areas east of U.S. Highway 19. All other areas are advised
Citrus County Chronicle
Rescuers remove manatee from Dixie Shores
An adult manatee suffering from a boat strike was rescued from a creek in the Dixie Shores community off of West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River Monday afternoon, Sept. 26. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Manatee Rescue Coordinator Andy Garrett, the injury is “resolving,” or healing but further action was needed so it was removed from the water. Many times the scarring from a propeller isn’t the most significant injury to a manatee. Boat strikes often break ribs, causing internal injuries that can become fatal.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando storm shelters house few as Ian’s threat seems to recede
SPRING HILL — Roscoe McNealy and his wife, Leana, were finishing their lunch at the Explorer K-8 cafeteria on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and were glad for the help being provided. Leana McNealy needs oxygen and while Explorer K-8 wasn’t the county’s special-needs shelter they knew the power would stay on, so here they were.
Citrus County Chronicle
Shelters prepared for more people as Ian makes landfall
As it get down to the wire for impacts of Hurricane Ian hitting Citrus County, four hurricane-ready schools became shelters late Tuesday, Sept. 27, and people trickled in throughout the evening. Jacqueline Devine arrived at the Lecanto Primary School shelter Tuesday evening with her cat Athena, hoping the shelter would...
