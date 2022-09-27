Why is it that Citrus County couldn’t open up more locations to get sandbags? I waited over three hours today (Sept. 27) on State Road 44 getting 12 bags of sand. Traffic was blocked off (S.R.) 44 all the way back for a half a mile. Why couldn’t the county – knowing that there’s a crisis – open up where they used to have it behind the fire station in Crystal River? You used to be able to get it there. And they have a number of locations in Crystal River and around the county that they could temporarily set up sand piles so people could get sand, rather than have four for the entire county of 150,000 or 175,000 people. It’s ridiculous how our county did this. We blew it badly, Citrus County.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO