Read full article on original website
Related
evgrieve.com
Prepping for the Pulaski Day Parade
As seen this morning outside St. Stanislaus between Avenue A and First Avenue... today is the 85th annual Pulaski Day Parade on Fifth Avenue. This year's Parade theme is "Marching With Heart, Soul & Love of Polonia." Hopefully, the weather holds off on the celebration expected to draw thousands of...
rew-online.com
109 East 79 On New York’s Upper East Side Opens To Residents￼
Having launched sales exactly one year ago, Legion Investment Group has nearly sold out its development at 109 East 79 at pricing that certifies it as one of the most successful new luxury developments in New York City. The exceedingly rare property, which has commenced closings and opened to residents, is envisioned by the world-revered Steven Harris Architects and developed by Legion Investment Group––a real estate developer, owner, and operator with an established track record of executing architecturally distinguished buildings.
evgrieve.com
Empanada Mama makes it signage-on-the-plywood official on 14th and 1st
As we've been reporting back to May, an Empanada Mama outpost is opening on the NW corner of 14th Street and First Avenue. As the above photo via Pinch shows, Empanada Mama has put out its first signage on the space ... some wheatpaste branding on the plywood. No word...
queenoftheclick.com
Ragamuffin Parade – Happening As a Block Party in Bay Ridge on October 1, 2022
As everyone has heard by now, it is supposed to be heavy rain. They shared: “We do not want to cancel the entire event, so we will be having a ‘block party’ on 75 Street to 76 Street. We will not be marching up 3rd Avenue as usual. Everything will be taking place on that one block including registration and judging.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cops search for thieves ripping off patrons at trendy Manhattan bars
Police are searching for two they believe are responsible for stealing bar patrons’ phones and wallets in Greenwich Village. The first incident took place around midnight on Aug. 26 at The Spaniard, a bar.
evgrieve.com
A photo exhibition of hardcore, punk and metal at C-Squat
You can check out the photography of the Worldwide Hardcore Firing Squad at the Museum of Reclaimed Urban Space/C-Squat on Avenue C this weekend. The exhibit features the work of Tim Daley, Rich Zoeller and Steven Messina. Per the invite: "These three photographers (collectively known as the Worldwide Hardcore Firing Squad) have been standing side by side in various photo pits and mosh pits for many years."
Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say
NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO
When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 64 Norfolk Senior Housing on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 64 Norfolk Senior Housing, a 16-story mixed-use building in a two-tower development at 60 Norfolk Street on the Lower East Side, Manhattan. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Gotham Organization, the combined structures yield 488 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 40 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $25,372 to $84,070.
evgrieve.com
The Juicy Lucy kiosk returns to service on 1st Street
After a hiatus, the Juicy Lucy kiosk is back open on First Street at First Avenue. Owner Rene Henricks (below) celebrated the reopening this past Saturday... ... with a small sidewalk party during the afternoon... The kiosk is a scaled-down version of Juicy Lucy's main location — 85 Avenue A...
New sandwich features iconic Katz's Deli pastrami, celebrates 1st subway trip from city hall
The sandwich will feature Katz's famous pastrami with garlic confit cream, Calabrian chili pepper Dijon slaw and aged provolone on a rye sourdough roll.
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
Bystander Grabbing Bite at Brooklyn Chicken Shop Shot: NYPD
A woman making an early morning stop at a Brooklyn chicken restaurant ended up in the hospital with a bullet wound after police say gunfire whizzed into the shop. Bullets broke the front glass of the restaurant and hit the 35-year-old woman inside who NYPD officials called an unintended target at the shooting at Royal Fried Chicken.
Heat season starts Oct. 1 in New York City
NEW YORK -- Heat season starts Saturday in New York City, meaning residential building owners have to make sure the heat is on.When outdoor temperatures dip below 55 degrees during the day, indoor temperatures must be kept at 68 degrees.Overnight, temperatures have to be at a minimum of 62 degrees no matter the temperature outdoors.Hot water temperatures must be 120 degrees year-round.Building owners not complying face fines.Tenants who do not have appropriate heat or hot water should first try getting in touch with their building owner, managing agent or superintendent. If service is not restored, tenants can call 311, visit 311 online or use the 311Mobile app to file a complaint.As we head into colder months, officials also want to remind New Yorkers to be careful when using space heaters.Space heaters should not be left unattended and should be turned off before residents leave home or go to bed. Residents should plug space heaters directly into the socket, not into an extension cord, and place the heater on the floor, not on a counter or on top of furniture.Products that have been safely tested will have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark.
6 Places To Visit In NYC’s Charming ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood
The latest cultural enclave to pop up in NYC is “Little Paris,” and though it’s not officially official yet (they still have to submit a petition to Community Board 2 to have it renamed), it is growing in popularity. The effort was originally initiated by Léa and Marianne Perret, founders of Coucou French Classes, but now has garnered support from other local business owners as well. There are even hand-painted signs adorning the street! Though the main part of the neighborhood is highlighted as Centre Street between Broome & Grand St., there are many more French businesses just a stone’s throw away. Here are our recs of where to visit so you can fully embrace that Parisian lifestyle while still in New York! 3. Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels (249 Centre St.): What would Little Paris be without somewhere to sip on a glass of wine in the evening? That’s where Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels comes in, with both cozy indoor and spacious outdoor seating. Enjoy a wide variety by the bottle and the glass (including whites, red, rose, sparkling, orange and even non-alcoholic options), plus a simple but mouthwatering menu featuring salads, pastas, tartare and cheesecake.
'Partially decomposed' man found dead in Central Park lake: source
The victim, who was in his 20s and fully dressed, was found by a Central Park Conservancy worker around 2:05 p.m. at a lake near West 79th Street.
11 mostly free things to do in NYC this weekend, including festivals, art party
This year's Medieval Festival in Fort Tryon Park will feature jesters, juggling, and a live joust. Pictured are two performers from the 2019 event. So many festivals! Whether you love art, pumpkin smashing, or the Middle Ages, there’s something for you to enjoy. [ more › ]
This Vibrant Walking Tour Is Coming To NY And Is Only An Hour Away From Manhattan
The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest experience is a walking tour through a charmed forest-like setting which is full of awe-inspiring animal structures and festive decorations. Happening in Salem, New York this November, the trails are radiantly illuminated by over 750,000 LED lights! Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, October 6. Join the waitlist below to be the first to get tickets to this limited time event This immersive radiant walkthrough includes sights of various creatures such as a unique peacock light show. This experience also lights up, a massive soaring parrot and a 25 ft. tall staggering reindeer overlooking the entire space. The Lumagica: Enchanted Forest adventure comes from the company who brings notable exterior holiday displays along Fifth Avenue in NYC. The event is perfect for families and there are photo ops at every turn. There are also different areas such as Sparkling light, Into the Wonderland, Magical Trees, A great Celebration, Treats and Sweet, and Beyond the Forest.
Man killed during dispute on train in Brooklyn
Police say a 43-year-old man got into a dispute with another man, and that is when the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the 43-year-old across the neck.
Woman fatally struck by C train; another person injured
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — On Saturday morning, two people were hit by the C train at the 34th Street — Penn Station. A homeless woman in her 40s was by the tracks when she got hit by the train. She was pronounced dead on the scene. According to FDNY, the other person was taken to the […]
Comments / 0