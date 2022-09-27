Read full article on original website
Frontier
5d ago
The radical far left extremist governor of NC will try to ban gas and diesel cars and trucks in NC. Vote RED in November.
Reply(1)
6
Related
WMBF
Santee Cooper crews restore most power; over 300 customers still in the dark
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Most Santee Cooper customers have their power back on after Hurricane Ian caused thousands of power outages across the Grand Strand. At the height of the storm, Santee Cooper had 41,000 customers in the dark. The utility company says its crews have been working...
WMBF
Horry County crews back in Garden City clearing hazards, debris from roads
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County public works staff and Horry County police officers were back at work early Sunday morning clearing the roads in Garden City. The teams held a meeting to address the action plan for the day in order to try and clear up as much of the damage as they can.
WMBF
Biden approves federal assistance for SC in response to Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. That includes any effort to help alleviate hardships caused by the storm.
WMBF
Crews working to restore power to thousands in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County on Friday, leading to thousands of power outages in the area. As of Saturday morning, many areas remain without power as crews continue working to restore it:. Santee...
RELATED PEOPLE
WMBF
McMaster, state officials hold news briefing; Ian expected to make landfall in S.C.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane warnings have been issued along the South Carolina coast, including all up and down the Grand Strand as the state prepares for what is now Tropical Storm Ian. Gov. Henry McMaster and state emergency management leaders held a news conference Thursday to provide an...
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
WMBF
First responders encourage safety as cleanup from Hurricane Ian begins
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Grand Strand and Pee Dee wake up to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Saturday, first responders are reminding those cleaning up to do so safely. In a statement, Horry County Fire Rescue said some residents may want to leave the work to...
WMBF
Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
PM Alexa News Briefing - Sept 29 2022
McMaster is urging South Carolinians to finalize their storm preparations and keep an eye on the forecast. The goats were removed from Goat Island at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk on Thursday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian.
WMBF
Cherry Grove, Apache, 2nd Avenue piers damaged by Hurricane Ian’s storm surge
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Parts of the Cherry Grove Pier, Apache Pier and 2nd Avenue Pier collapsed Friday afternoon as Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hurricane Ian has caused major flooding throughout the Grand Strand, the piers are among many structures downed by the storm surge. The Cherry Grove Pier...
WMBF
Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday. WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet. He was later joined by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in Garden City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s when Charleston could begin feeling impacts from Hurricane Ian
NOTICE! Please click here for updated information on Ian’s impacts and timing along the South Carolina coast. This story is no longer being updated. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it nears the western Florida coast. After making landfall near the Fort Myers area. […]
WMBF
Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
WMBF
Large fishing boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A large commercial fishing boat washed ashore in Myrtle Beach as Hurricane Ian rages on in the Grand Strand. The boat came ashore in the area of Williams Street. According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, no one was onboard the boat. The city...
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach. WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among...
Daily Standard
2 killed in car-semi accident
GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. [More]
WMBF
Large fire damages 3 homes in Garden City neighborhood
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hours after Hurricane Ian, crews responded to a fire in the Garden City area Friday night. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it responded to the area of South Waccamaw Drive alongside Horry County Fire Rescue. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Professional Fire Fighters Association...
StormTracker8: Wind and rain return this afternoon
Ian is inland, rain tonight and windy. Tornado Watch to our SE until 10 pm
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
Comments / 7