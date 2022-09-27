ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 7

Frontier
5d ago

The radical far left extremist governor of NC will try to ban gas and diesel cars and trucks in NC. Vote RED in November.

Reply(1)
6
Related
WMBF

Biden approves federal assistance for SC in response to Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. That includes any effort to help alleviate hardships caused by the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
WMBF

Power outages reported as Ian approaches Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian is expected to bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the Grand Strand beaches and down through coastal Georgetown County. This is could lead to power outages throughout the area. Here is a look at the current outages:. Santee Cooper:. - 1,168 without power in...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Transportation#Americans#Nevi#I 74
WMBF

PM Alexa News Briefing - Sept 29 2022

McMaster is urging South Carolinians to finalize their storm preparations and keep an eye on the forecast. The goats were removed from Goat Island at the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk on Thursday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
GARDEN CITY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Cars
WMBF

Minor injuries reported after tree falls on Georgetown house

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Ian is flooding much of the Grand Strand, leaving behind damage and debris, and downing trees onto power lines and even houses. The tree landed on a house in the 100 block of Graham Lane. Minor injuries have been reported. It is unknown how many were...
GEORGETOWN, SC
Daily Standard

2 killed in car-semi accident

GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. [More]
GIBSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WMBF

Large fire damages 3 homes in Garden City neighborhood

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hours after Hurricane Ian, crews responded to a fire in the Garden City area Friday night. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it responded to the area of South Waccamaw Drive alongside Horry County Fire Rescue. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Professional Fire Fighters Association...
GARDEN CITY, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy