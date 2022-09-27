Read full article on original website
Brand expert says Lidl losing chocolate bunny legal battle could be end for supermarket knock-offs
A brand expert hopes the end of the supermarket copycat items could be in sight after a bombshell decison by a Swiss court over Lidl's knock-off chocolate bunnies. The Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland ruled that Lidl's chocolate bunnies wrapped in aluminium foil, whether 'golden or of another colour', were too similar to Lindt's.
