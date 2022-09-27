Read full article on original website
Feeding Spray Dried Plasma (SDP) Improved the Efficacy of a Candidate African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) Vaccine
The recent re-emergence of ETEC related disease has primarily been associated with F18 and K88 Escherichia coli strains with reports of up to 20-30% nursery pig mortality in severe cases. Traditional health management protocols appear to be less effective, and this may be related to recent reports that current strains of ETEC have developed more resistance to medications approved for use in swine. Nutritional strategies to reduce the severity of ETEC disease include use of diets with highly digestible ingredients, like spray dried plasma (SDP), milk proteins, soy isolate protein, and fibrous ingredients like rolled oats. Two recent studies [1,2] confirm that spray dried plasma in feed can improve survival and growth of pigs under ETEC F18 or K88 challenge.
Findings of Salmonella in pet food continue to increase, finds report
Detections of Salmonella in raw meat-based pet food in the United Kingdom have hit their highest ever level, according to a report. This poses a risk to people who handle it. Data on Salmonella reports from livestock species and in feed and pet food in England, Wales and Scotland was collected by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) for 2021.
FDA approves two key cattle medications for use together
For years, cattle producers have been looking for the benefits of therapeutic applications of chlortetracycline combined with the coccidiosis control and performance results of Rumensin for receiving/starter rations. Until now, they’ve had to choose one or the other. In late July, the Food and Drug Administration approved the combination use of Pennchlor (chlortetracycline Type A medicated article) and Rumensin (monensin Type A medicated article) in beef calves two months of age and older, and growing beef steers and heifers fed in confinement for slaughter. At a time when input costs, including feed, are at an all-time high, the ability to use these products in combination gives producers more options to improve the sustainability and efficiency of their business.
