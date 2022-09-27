ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Allergies#Nut#Invisible Disability
msn.com

Dog Brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter With Serious Injuries is Looking for a Home

A dog that was seriously injured and brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is on the mend and looking for a new family. The animal shelter gave the dog, named Evander, an x-ray after noticing the bandage on its front leg. Veterinarians said the dog needed to be rushed to the emergency vet hospital, where they said his front leg was decaying and was missing toes.
PETS
msn.com

Boxer Leaves Internet in Hysterics With His 'Graceful' Bath Time Entrance

A boxer dog has left the internet in hysterics with his bathroom antics after a video of him jumping in the bubbly bathtub went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok earlier in September by the dog owner, under the username staceyinwanderland, shows a bubble bath ready to be enjoyed, and the brown boxer jumping into the water, splashing it all around the bathroom in a "graceful" way.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Allergy
msn.com

Understanding dysautonomia: the invisible illness affecting millions

Dysautonomia is a neurological illness that affects millions of people around the world. Yet, it isn't widely known or understood. Dysautonomia occurs when the automatic nervous system no longer functions the way it should, which can cause problems all over the body. It comes with a wide variety of symptoms that vary in severity from person to person. As such, it can be quite difficult to diagnose and many people spend years in the dark while trying to get to the bottom of their condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy