Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek

The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when a worker at Rock Bottom […] The post Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Phys.org

Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri for first time

The Longhorned tick causes the loss of millions of dollars in agricultural revenue to cattle producers worldwide, and it is now in northern Missouri. Originally found in eastern Russia and the Australasian region, this tick was first found in the United States in 2017 in New Jersey. It has since reached the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwestern regions of the U.S., and now has been discovered in northern Missouri for the first time by researchers at the University of Missouri.
swineweb.com

ADM Science & Technology Center Opens At The University Of Illinois Research Park

ADM recently celebrated the grand opening of the new ADM Science and Technology Center at the University of Illinois Research Park. The facility quadruples ADM’s footprint at the University of Illinois Research Park and reflects a significant expansion of its capabilities. In addition to its focus on process and...
extension.org

Biodegradable Plastic Mulch: A Climate Smart Agricultural Practice

During the growing and harvest seasons, vegetable producers often begin their day before sunrise and finish as the last light is seeping into the horizon. These long days are normal but varied. Challenges such as pests, disease, climate change, and weather make each day and each growing season unique and unpredictable.
