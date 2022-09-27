Read full article on original website
Related
Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek
The owner of a northwest Iowa dairy farm was ordered to pay the state more than $36,000 for a massive manure release last year that killed nearly 100,000 small fish in a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The manure discharge happened in April 2021 when a worker at Rock Bottom […] The post Dairy farm fined for 200,000-gallon manure discharge into creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Phys.org
Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri for first time
The Longhorned tick causes the loss of millions of dollars in agricultural revenue to cattle producers worldwide, and it is now in northern Missouri. Originally found in eastern Russia and the Australasian region, this tick was first found in the United States in 2017 in New Jersey. It has since reached the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwestern regions of the U.S., and now has been discovered in northern Missouri for the first time by researchers at the University of Missouri.
Bill Gates Triggers North Dakota Outrage With 2,100-Acre Farmland Buy
This article was originally published on June 24, 2022. Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates’ purchase of 2,100 acres of farmland in North Dakota is reportedly raising hackles among local residents and has led to the state’s top prosecutor intervening in the matter. What Happened: North Dakota Attorney...
'It's a humanitarian effort now': DTE rallies to help 2.5 million Floridians left without power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
DTE is stepping up efforts to help out Floridians in the wake of destruction and catastrophic hurricane Ian, officials said on Thursday. Over 350 contractors with DTE Energy are poised and ready to lend a hand in restoration efforts
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
swineweb.com
ADM Science & Technology Center Opens At The University Of Illinois Research Park
ADM recently celebrated the grand opening of the new ADM Science and Technology Center at the University of Illinois Research Park. The facility quadruples ADM’s footprint at the University of Illinois Research Park and reflects a significant expansion of its capabilities. In addition to its focus on process and...
Florida CEO urged staff to work through Hurricane Ian, 'it's a nothing burger'
As millions were evacuating Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall, the CEO of one company was urging its employees to hold down the fort because she thought the storm was “a nothing burger.”
Fact check: 2022 was the third hottest summer in recorded U.S. history
A viral post uses fake NOAA data to claim President Biden lied about this summer's heat. It is false.
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China continues to spread in Michigan
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
Drought conditions across the top corn growing states | September 22, 2022
Drought intensified or expanded across several top corn growing states in the last week. All 18 of the top corn growing states continue to face moisture stress of some degree. Nationwide, 274.8 million acres of crops are experiencing drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report.
Scaling Up: Raising hogs has gotten less expensive, especially for big farms
This is the fourth in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. As the average farm size has grown, the cost of raising hogs has decreased. Technological advances in hog...
extension.org
Biodegradable Plastic Mulch: A Climate Smart Agricultural Practice
During the growing and harvest seasons, vegetable producers often begin their day before sunrise and finish as the last light is seeping into the horizon. These long days are normal but varied. Challenges such as pests, disease, climate change, and weather make each day and each growing season unique and unpredictable.
Comments / 0