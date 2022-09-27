High food prices on American supermarket shelves are reflecting one of the biggest inflation surges in decades. In fact, the prices of groceries this year have spiked to record-breaking levels—and the rising costs aren’t stopping. Grocery cost increases are predicted to continue to soar to around 11 percent within the calendar year, marking the highest spike over a 365-day period since a nearly 15-percent price increase that happened in 1974.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 2 DAYS AGO