White House unveils plan to tackle food insecurity
President Joe Biden convened the White House Conference on Hunger with the goal to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030. Biden announced $8 billion in public and private sector commitments to reach the goal of ending hunger by 2030. The first White House hunger conference was held by President Richard Nixon in 1969.
Food Inflation Is Eating Up Grocery Budgets
High food prices on American supermarket shelves are reflecting one of the biggest inflation surges in decades. In fact, the prices of groceries this year have spiked to record-breaking levels—and the rising costs aren’t stopping. Grocery cost increases are predicted to continue to soar to around 11 percent within the calendar year, marking the highest spike over a 365-day period since a nearly 15-percent price increase that happened in 1974.
White House hosts first conference on hunger in decades: ‘No child should go to bed hungry’
The Biden administration on Wednesday hosted the a conference on hunger, nutrition and health, the first such conference the White House has hosted in more than 50 years. Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, President Biden called for the U.S. to build on the measures passed under his administration meant to […]
