ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 5

Related
nationalhogfarmer.com

White House unveils plan to tackle food insecurity

President Joe Biden convened the White House Conference on Hunger with the goal to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030. Biden announced $8 billion in public and private sector commitments to reach the goal of ending hunger by 2030. The first White House hunger conference was held by President Richard Nixon in 1969.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Security#Ne White House#Health Smithfield Foods#American#The White House#Affordability Committed
modernfarmer.com

Food Inflation Is Eating Up Grocery Budgets

High food prices on American supermarket shelves are reflecting one of the biggest inflation surges in decades. In fact, the prices of groceries this year have spiked to record-breaking levels—and the rising costs aren’t stopping. Grocery cost increases are predicted to continue to soar to around 11 percent within the calendar year, marking the highest spike over a 365-day period since a nearly 15-percent price increase that happened in 1974.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy