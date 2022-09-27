Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Tennessee funneling resources to eradicate rape kit backlog
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In response to nationwide criticism about major delays in rape kit testing, the state is spending millions of dollars to staff up Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) forensic labs, and the federal government is sending aid, too. Tennessee’s three state forensic labs are taking anywhere from...
actionnews5.com
Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tour gone horribly wrong. A group of Memphians, on a tour of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, were confronted by an off-duty national guardsman who mistook the group for a busload of migrants. Four of the women who were on that bus sat down with Action...
actionnews5.com
Tennessee National Guard return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian destruction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee deployed 1,200 soldiers and airmen to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. On Wednesday, three Tennessee UH-60 Black Hawks arrived in Tallahassee, Fla., to support Hurricane Ian’s response efforts. Now, the 17 airmen are stationed in Fort Myers, Fla., at the Southwest Florida International Airport.
actionnews5.com
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
actionnews5.com
Local agencies ready to assist Hurricane Ian relief effort
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, Tennessee authorities stepped up to support and aid those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, flooding homes, streets and cutting power to thousands. Federal emergency agencies are already on the ground along with the military, volunteers and other...
actionnews5.com
Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman originally from Arizona has been sentenced in Shelby County for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. Adalinda Saucedo, 28, was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on Thursday. According to information presented in court, on Jan. 24, an agent with...
actionnews5.com
TDOT worker hit, killed on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has confirmed that an on-duty TDOT worker was hit by a vehicle on I-55 near the I-240 intersection while inspecting the bridge. Police say the worker did not survive. The driver stayed at the scene. The incident happened near 12:45...
actionnews5.com
Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.
