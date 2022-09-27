Mary Angelita Amador, 65, of Cuero passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. She was born May 31, 1957 in Cuero to John B. and Ramona C. Rodriguez. She married Florentino Amador Jr. on September 8, 1979 in Cuero. She worked as a nursing assistant for more than 30 years. She loved spending time with her beloved children and grandchildren as well as spending a day out with her siblings around town and just enjoying life. Her personality and laughter were contagious; it’s left an impression on everyone that knew her. People knew her as a family woman, with a strong faith and if you were lucky, a second mama to all she met. She loved the Lord with all her heart and had so much love to give. She will be dearly missed in the community and mostly within her family. This isn’t goodbye, it’s until we meet again... We love you mama!

CUERO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO