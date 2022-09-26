ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Mix 97-3

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Power Assists Florida in Power Restoration

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota power has stepped up to help bring light to Florida’s darkness. While Hurricane Ian destroys powerlines and causes power outages everywhere, there just are not enough local repair crews. On Wednesday, 25 workers with Minnesota Power packed up all of their gear and began...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
DULUTH, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places North Dakota

If you happen to live in North Dakota and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in North Dakota.
KDHL AM 920

Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties

The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
lptv.org

MN Gov. Tim Walz Signs Executive Order to Fight the Spread of Avian Influenza

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order to help fight the spread of avian influenza in the state. According to the press release, on September 28th, Walz signed Executive Order 22-21 which waives trucking regulations. The order states restriction of certain hours for service equipment would possibly hinder the transportation of important commodities used in emergency response efforts by poultry growers, industry associations and animal health experts. Emergency equipment and supplies for highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) as defined in the order include: poultry feed trucks, poultry load-out trailers, poultry feed, materials used exclusively for the composting process of animals that have been depopulated due to HPAI, live poultry, and animal carcasses.
MINNESOTA STATE
boatingindustry.com

BoatUS urges inland water boaters to prepare for Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, boaters on the coast made preparations to protect their boats from harm. Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) urges owners of recreational boats on inland waters to prepare. “Hurricane preparation is no longer an issue just for coastal boaters,” said BoatUS...
FLORIDA STATE
bulletin-news.com

With drought spreading across Minnesota, winter snowfall will be key

A few months ago, heaving spring rains overflowed lakes and rivers, making farm areas impractical for planting. But in most of Minnesota, July produced less rain than usual. As a result, the state, including central and southern Minnesota, is experiencing a drought that isn’t as bad as it was last year but is gradually spreading throughout it.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Hurricane Ian: Minnesota natives in Florida prepare to ride out storm

(FOX 9) - With Minnesota's harsh winters, it's no surprise Florida is a popular place for Minnesotans to vacation, retire in, and move to. Those who traded the North Star State for the Sunshine State spoke with FOX 9 about how they're preparing for Hurricane Ian. John and Mary Robinson...

