Flagler County, FL

Flagler County Ian Countywide Update as of 5 p.m. September 29

September 29, 2022 – Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. “Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas and I have toured Flagler and had a firsthand look at damage we have suffered,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “It’s devastating for us all. Rest assured that we have all hands-on deck to keep residents safe. Unfortunately, there is little we can do to stop Mother Nature. We are all holding our collective breath.”
Palm Coast Facility & Parks Update

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is working hard to re-open City facilities and parks as soon as possible following Hurricane Ian. City staff conducted damage assessment and debris removal at several parks on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The following parks and trails have been cleared of...
Palm Coast Facility Update Following Hurricane Ian

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is currently in the recovery phase following Hurricane Ian. City staff is conducting damage assessment city-wide to identify any potential safety hazards. The City of Palm Coast facilities, parks, and trails remain closed at this time out of an abundance of caution. Many areas throughout our community have downed trees, significant saturation, and remain without power.
Flagler County Rainfall and Climate Report – September 2022

September 2022 rainfall figures were well above normal in September. Normal rainfall for September is 6.96” and normal year to date (YTD) rainfall is 40.09” The 25 year average for the EOC is 7.48” of rain. Rainfall reports for September 2022:. Bunnell, Flagler EOC: 13.94” YTD: 49.52”...
Most Flagler County Parks, Buildings Closed until Monday, Public Library Open Until 5 p.m. Saturday

October 1, 2022 – Most Flagler County parks and buildings remain closed until Monday but the Public Library Main Branch in Palm Coast is open until 5 p.m. Saturday. “We were happy to be able to open a little early to offer our residents a cool place to visit and WiFi,” said Library Director Holly Albanese. “People can come in and enjoy all the amenities we have to offer.”
Be Advised: Flagler residents EMERGENCY WATER USE ONLY

September 29, 2022 – Flagler County officials are urging residents to limit water usage to emergency needs only so that overwhelmed sewer systems can catch up. “We are now at emergency water usage only,” said Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson. “We have no storage for wastewater.”. The...
Flagler County Schools: More Info Needed Before Schools Resume Operation

Following a damage assessment at all our school sites, Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announces that the start of classes for all students has yet to be determined. “We first want to ensure all our families have the supports they need to begin the recovery process following Tropical Storm Ian,”...
