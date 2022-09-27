Read full article on original website
Attorney General warns customers to be on the lookout for price gouging ahead of storm
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A state of emergency is in effect in North Carolina as Hurricane Ian makes its way across the Southeast which means price gouging laws are now in effect. From increased prices at the gas pump to inflated prices for services like tree removal, Attorney General Josh Stein said he is serious about ensuring the protection of North Carolinians from predatory businesses looking to profit from the storm.
NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it,...
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,”...
Amid Hurricane Ian, Bethenny Frankel, BStrong distributing truckloads of emergency items to Florida cities
As Florida begins the massive task of rebuilding after the onslaught of Hurricane Ian, people across the nation are chipping in the help. This includes entrepreneur and philanthropist Bethenny Frankel, owner of emergency assistance and disaster response foundation BStrong. Frankel joined “Fox & Friends” on Friday to share that the...
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $300 million
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – Both Mega Millions and Powerball have jackpots exceeding $300 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is valued at a $355 million annuity and is worth $183.6 million in cash, while Saturday’s Powerball is a $322 million annuity that is worth $170.8 million in cash.
‘Fat Bear Week’ Is a Celebration of the Animal’s Pre-Hibernation Transformation, Alaska Park Ranger Says
There’s a competition heating up Alaska that celebrates fur, heaviness and curves. It’s Fat Bear Week, when all eyes are on the furry chonks to see which one will gain the most weight in the lead up to their hibernation. The brown bears at Katmai National Park and...
For high school homecoming, mum’s the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
Homecoming season is here — and for many young people in parts of the South, that means homecoming mum season is here, too. Now, however, mums — which started off as simple corsages, essentially — have become bigger than ever. And it’s why photos of teenage girls...
