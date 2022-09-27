ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

foxwilmington.com

Attorney General warns customers to be on the lookout for price gouging ahead of storm

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A state of emergency is in effect in North Carolina as Hurricane Ian makes its way across the Southeast which means price gouging laws are now in effect. From increased prices at the gas pump to inflated prices for services like tree removal, Attorney General Josh Stein said he is serious about ensuring the protection of North Carolinians from predatory businesses looking to profit from the storm.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
OHIO STATE
foxwilmington.com

Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,”...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Amid Hurricane Ian, Bethenny Frankel, BStrong distributing truckloads of emergency items to Florida cities

As Florida begins the massive task of rebuilding after the onslaught of Hurricane Ian, people across the nation are chipping in the help. This includes entrepreneur and philanthropist Bethenny Frankel, owner of emergency assistance and disaster response foundation BStrong. Frankel joined “Fox & Friends” on Friday to share that the...
FLORIDA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots both top $300 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) – Both Mega Millions and Powerball have jackpots exceeding $300 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is valued at a $355 million annuity and is worth $183.6 million in cash, while Saturday’s Powerball is a $322 million annuity that is worth $170.8 million in cash.
RALEIGH, NC

