OneDigital buys wealth management firm KB Financial in New Jersey
OneDigital Investment Advisors, a subsidiary of financial services firm OneDigital, has acquired KB Financial Partners and KB Financial Advisory Partners (KB). The acquisition, the company’s sixth strategic wealth management transaction this year, adds $1bn to OneDigital Investment Advisors’ assets under management. This raises the company’s total assets under...
The rising stars of Wall Street: Meet 25 outstanding young investors, traders, and dealmakers at firms like Blackstone, JPMorgan, and Bridgewater
From bringing forward game-changing investment ideas to advising on company-saving deals, these folks stand out as tomorrow's leaders.
Pictet names new wealth management chief for Asia
Swiss private bank Pictet Group has named Victor Aerni as new CEO of its wealth management business in Asia, starting from 1 July 2023. Currently, Aerni is head of Pictet Wealth Management in German speaking Switzerland. In his new role, Aerni will be based in Singapore. He will replace Tee...
Goldman Sachs closes $9.7 billion private-equity fund, largest since 2007
NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has closed a $9.7 billion private-equity fund, its largest since 2007, that seeks to invest in companies with an enterprise value of about $750 million to $2 billion, the bank said on Tuesday.
EP Wealth expands into US east coast with Minot Wealth deal
EP Wealth Advisors, a US-based investment adviser, has acquired Minot Wealth Management, establishing its presence in the country’s east coast. The acquisition is aimed to facilitate one-on-one time between the customers and the advisers to ensure the former achieve their financial goals. With the transaction, EP Wealth clients will...
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers
Roughly a dozen investment bankers said their farewells to Goldman Sachs on Friday. Senior associates and vice presidents in Goldman's tech, media, and telecommunications team were handed pink slips in a further sign of strain on a Wall Street apparatus that is hamstrung by depressed dealflow, and suffering from a slowing economy and stubbornly high inflation.
A Ponzi scheme by any other name: the bursting of China’s property bubble
A little more than a year ago, a Chinese property developer largely unknown to the outside world said its cashflow was under “tremendous pressure” and it might not be able to pay back some of its eye-watering debts of $300bn (£275bn). Today, that company, China Evergrande Group,...
Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wall Street banks including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs fined $1.8 billion over failures in monitoring how staff used personal phones to talk about work
A Goldman Sachs senior investment banker sent and received "tens of thousands" of off-channel text messages, the SEC said.
Investment company executive charged for allegedly withholding millions of dollars from clients
A man who ran two California-based investment companies and frequently appeared as a TV financial news analyst was charged Wednesday with securities fraud for allegedly bilking clients out of millions of dollars, federal prosecutors said. James Arthur McDonald Jr., 50, was charged with a single fraud count and could face...
Coinbase Embodies ‘Predatory Junkyard That Is Crypto’: Enron Short-Seller Jim Chanos
Chanos pointed to Coinbase’s high operating costs and questioned whether the exchange could thrive in an environment of high-interest rates. Famed short seller Jim Chanos had some cutting words about Coinbase’s business model, calling the crypto exchange “symptomatic of the predatory junkyard that is crypto” in an interview with CNBC.
Some investors backing out of SPAC merging with Trump's media firm
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Some investors are backing out of Digital World Acquisition Corp's (DWAC.O) plan to acquire former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm Truth Social, the blank-check firm said on Friday.
Is This Company Outpacing The Competition As The Best Place For Loans And Investments?
Cultivating a culture of saving or investing can help guarantee a comfortable financial future. As simple as it may sound, however, stashing away money or an asset for future profit can be a daunting habit to attain because it usually requires some sacrifice. As the global economy continues to suffer...
‘Short the pound’ was the hot play for UK hedge funds, with some closely connected to the government. Up next: Investigation?
Hedge funds have reportedly made a fortune shorting the pound ahead of profligate tax cuts proposed by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and her head of the Treasury, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Just over 30 years after legendary investor George Soros became a billionaire by shorting the pound, hedge funds were...
Meet the brightest investors and dealmakers under 35 from firms like Blackstone and Bridgewater navigating today's choppy markets.
Here is Insider's annual list of the top traders, analysts, investors, and bankers who are making waves on Wall Street. This year we profiled people from Pimco, Barclays, and Morgan Stanley, among many other firms.
Credit Suisse hires new CEO for securities JV in China
Credit Suisse has appointed Jing Wang as CEO of its securities joint venture in China in a bid to bolster its presence in the country. Wang, who headed the bank’s China onshore wealth management, will take charge of the Credit Suisse Securities (China) Ltd with immediate effect, reported Reuters citing a company memo.
Indonesian sovereign wealth fund draws $20 billion in co-investments
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund has garnered more than $20 billion of co-investments from funds including Singapore’s GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and is actively looking at infrastructure assets, its top executive told Reuters.
Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money
Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
Legendary short-seller Jim Chanos says investors are overlooking a major risk - China's real-estate crisis: 'We ignore it at our own peril'
Investors are underestimating the risks in China's real-estate crisis, Jim Chanos told CNBC. War in Ukraine and interest rate hikes mean they're missing a big story, the famed short-seller said. "This is endemic to the whole economy there," Chanos said. "We ignore it at our own peril." Investors are underestimating...
