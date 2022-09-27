ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

privatebankerinternational.com

OneDigital buys wealth management firm KB Financial in New Jersey

OneDigital Investment Advisors, a subsidiary of financial services firm OneDigital, has acquired KB Financial Partners and KB Financial Advisory Partners (KB). The acquisition, the company’s sixth strategic wealth management transaction this year, adds $1bn to OneDigital Investment Advisors’ assets under management. This raises the company’s total assets under...
privatebankerinternational.com

Pictet names new wealth management chief for Asia

Swiss private bank Pictet Group has named Victor Aerni as new CEO of its wealth management business in Asia, starting from 1 July 2023. Currently, Aerni is head of Pictet Wealth Management in German speaking Switzerland. In his new role, Aerni will be based in Singapore. He will replace Tee...
privatebankerinternational.com

EP Wealth expands into US east coast with Minot Wealth deal

EP Wealth Advisors, a US-based investment adviser, has acquired Minot Wealth Management, establishing its presence in the country’s east coast. The acquisition is aimed to facilitate one-on-one time between the customers and the advisers to ensure the former achieve their financial goals. With the transaction, EP Wealth clients will...
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers

Roughly a dozen investment bankers said their farewells to Goldman Sachs on Friday. Senior associates and vice presidents in Goldman's tech, media, and telecommunications team were handed pink slips in a further sign of strain on a Wall Street apparatus that is hamstrung by depressed dealflow, and suffering from a slowing economy and stubbornly high inflation.
The Associated Press

Regions Bank Comments on Settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Regions Bank today commented on a settlement announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Sept. 28 regarding one type of overdraft fee the bank stopped charging over a year ago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005703/en/ Regions Bank’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. (Photo: Business Wire)
decrypt.co

Coinbase Embodies ‘Predatory Junkyard That Is Crypto’: Enron Short-Seller Jim Chanos

Chanos pointed to Coinbase’s high operating costs and questioned whether the exchange could thrive in an environment of high-interest rates. Famed short seller Jim Chanos had some cutting words about Coinbase’s business model, calling the crypto exchange “symptomatic of the predatory junkyard that is crypto” in an interview with CNBC.
privatebankerinternational.com

Credit Suisse hires new CEO for securities JV in China

Credit Suisse has appointed Jing Wang as CEO of its securities joint venture in China in a bid to bolster its presence in the country. Wang, who headed the bank’s China onshore wealth management, will take charge of the Credit Suisse Securities (China) Ltd with immediate effect, reported Reuters citing a company memo.
Advocate Andy

Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money

Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
Markets Insider

Legendary short-seller Jim Chanos says investors are overlooking a major risk - China's real-estate crisis: 'We ignore it at our own peril'

Investors are underestimating the risks in China's real-estate crisis, Jim Chanos told CNBC. War in Ukraine and interest rate hikes mean they're missing a big story, the famed short-seller said. "This is endemic to the whole economy there," Chanos said. "We ignore it at our own peril." Investors are underestimating...
REAL ESTATE

