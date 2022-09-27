Three Arkansas Tech University recreation and park administration students have been selected to receive scholarships from a statewide professional organization. Senior Anna Cobb of Sheridan, senior Faith Johnson of London and junior Samantha Thiele of Rogers earned a 2022 Arkansas Recreation and Park Association scholarship through a competitive process. All three are pursuing ATU’s Bachelor of Science degree in recreation and park administration with an emphasis in therapeutic recreation.

