Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Amal Clooney dazzles in a 1920s-inspired gown by Atelier Versace
Not only is Amal Clooney a constant inspiration for workwear, but the human rights lawyer also knows how to make an impact when dressing up for an evening soirée. Last night, she was spotted in an elegant ensemble as she arrived at the Albie Awards, an event hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, her and husband George's organisation.
Harper's Bazaar
Kaia Gerber's Zara Collection Is Redefining Airport Style
Kaia Gerber could wear the collection she designed with Zara, available on October 4, literally anywhere. Just over 30 pieces that slightly remix the category we know as "wardrobe essentials" (leather trenches, white tanks, slouchy trousers), it looks as at home in New York, Paris, or Copenhagen as in Gerber's hometown of Los Angeles—temperatures permitting. Then there's the whole global supermodel thing; surely, Gerber's monthly schedule is booked and busy with more destinations that the average person visits in a year. But when I ask the 21-year-old model, Celine muse, and social media book club president where she's most excited to wear her line, she chooses the last place I had in mind: through TSA and into her seat on a flight. Any flight.
Harper's Bazaar
22 BAZAAR Editor-Approved Fashion Deals from the Saks Friends and Family Sale
The Saks Fifth Avenue Friends and Family Sale is known for two things. First, a rare 25 percent off new fall items, and second, a very short window to take advantage of the deal: The current sale is already over on Monday, October 3. That gives shoppers just 4 days to comb through more than 54,000 items—and not everyone can prioritize the hunt for a deeply discounted Rodarte mushroom dress worn by Lorde (which, yes, is on sale at Saks right now) over things like, uh, life. So when this year's event officially went live, I didn't run to fill my own cart. I ran to Slack to poll the BAZAAR team on the selections everyone should buy first.
Harper's Bazaar
Karl Lagerfeld’s Career Is the Theme of the 2023 Met Gala
In the The First Monday in May, Karl Lagerfeld said, "It's a little boring when designers say they are artists, especially when they say it themselves." The 2016 documentary—about how The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's fashion exhibition comes together each year ahead of the Met Gala—discussed the perennial debate of whether fashion is art, and Lagerfeld was notably staunch in his belief that he was simply a dressmaker.
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
Cher Can't Stop Serving Looks at Paris Fashion Week
Cher's appearances at Paris Fashion Week may be one of the best surprises to come from the glamorous affair. This Wednesday, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer, 76, took to the runway, closing the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show hand in hand with creative director Olivier Rousteing. Cher looked cool as ever in a black, white, and gray catsuit with sculpted shoulders and built-in gloves by the designer. She paired the piece with chunky black platform boots and electric silver eye shadow.
Glitzy Valentino show sees Paris Fashion Week at fever pitch
Valentino's fashion show in Paris saw black cars snared for blocks dropping off battalions of celebrities who, amid the commotion, just couldn't find the entrance
Harper's Bazaar
All the Best Red-Carpet Looks from Amal and George Clooney's Albie Awards
Amal and George Clooney hosted their first Albie Awards last night in New York City. The event, hosted by the couple's Clooney Foundation, was held at the historic New York Public Library, and guests included the pair's Hollywood friends—Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford—as well as the moment's hottest entertainment, arts, business, journalism, and fashion personalities.
Harper's Bazaar
All the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 Fashion Deals We Can't Wait to Shop
When we're still rotating out our crochet dresses for fall dresses and jean shorts for wide-leg jeans, Black Friday and Cyber Monday fashion deals aren't exactly top of mind. But the annual invitation to shop (and shop, and shop) isn't as far away literally as it feels mentally. Black Friday...
Comments / 0