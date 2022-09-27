ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Nomination period open for REB Awards for principals

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
The Community Foundation has opened the nomination period for its REB Awards for Distinguished Educational Leadership, which are designed as a tangible, public way to recognize an outstanding principal at a Henrico County school.

The annual awards identify, recognize and support leadership excellence in the Richmond area. Honorees will receive $20,000 to be used for school initiatives as well as unrestricted $10,000 cash grants. Eligible are principals from the school divisions of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover counties, and the city of Richmond.

All nominations must be submitted online. To learn more more and to nominate a principal, visit cfrichmond.org/Grantseekers/REB-Awards-for-Distinguished-Educational-Leadership.

The Community Foundation is seeking nominations of candidates who:

• have served as principal of their school for at least three years;

• effectively manage and promote excellence in education;

• demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment;

• inspire their students and are advocates for their school and faculty;

• encourage team spirit;

• foster cooperation between the school and the community;

• maintain dialogue with students, parents, faculty and staff.

Last year’s Henrico County Public Schools winner was Tonya Holmes, principal of Harvie Elementary School.

Nominations may be made by students, parents, colleagues, school personnel and administrators, and the greater community. Principals may not nominate themselves.

Nominations must be submitted through the foundation’s online portal by 5 p.m. Nov. 3. Hard copies or nominations submitted via email or fax will not be accepted.

For questions about nominations, contact Tracie Weston, director of HCPS’ Department of Professional Learning and Leadership, at (804) 652-3840.

Award recipients will be announced in March.

