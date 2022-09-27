ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SkySports

Antonio Conte focused on Spurs despite Juventus links

Antonio Conte says that the rumours linking him with a return to Juventus are disrespectful to both himself and Juve’s current manager Max Allegri. Conte says he is fully focused on Tottenham and is enjoying his time with the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

West Brom Women switch from white shorts to navy shorts due to period concerns

West Bromwich Albion Women have changed their home kit from white shorts to navy shorts after consultation with the playing squad regarding issues wearing white while on their period. Wearing white while on a period is an issue that has been highlighted by women across all sports, including England Women,...
SPORTS
SkySports

Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock involve SFA in probe into alleged use of sectarian language

Kilmarnock are in consultation with the Scottish Football Association over their investigation into Kyle Lafferty's alleged use of sectarian language. A video, which has appeared on social media, shows the Killie striker reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says "Up the Celts". The 34-year-old former Rangers...
WORLD
SkySports

Hull City 0-2 Luton Town: Henri Lansbury scores stunner as Hatters inflict fifth straight defeat on managerless Tigers

Hull began life after Shota Arveladze in a familiar manner as they were beaten 2-0 by Luton at the MKM Stadium - their fifth Championship defeat in succession. The Georgian - who was appointed in January - was dismissed by chairman Acun Ilicali just eight hours before kick-off in East Yorkshire. "It became clear our views weren't aligned," a statement on the club's official website read.
SOCCER

