SkySports
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows can't separate Arsenal and Tottenham but wants to back cards
A North London derby stalemate? Liverpool to stumble at home to Brighton? Surprise wins for Fulham and Wolves? Jones Knows is back with Premier League predictions. How hot would you like your derby? This one is certainly more vindaloo than korma. Expect spice. Expect plenty of intrigue. As rivalries go,...
SkySports
Man City vs Man Utd: Erling Haaland vs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez plus other key battles
Manchester City and Manchester United will compete in the 188th Manchester derby at the Etihad on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. Ahead of the huge Premier League clash, we discuss the key battles. State of play ahead of kick-off Five points separate champions City and United ahead of the season's...
SkySports
Leicester vs Nottingham Forest: How East Midlands rivals' differing routes led them both to relegation worries
Perhaps Brendan Rodgers could see the storm clouds on the horizon. In the wake of a 4-1 FA Cup hammering at Nottingham Forest - then in the Championship - back in February, the Leicester manager was furious. "There are players here who may have achieved everything they can," he warned....
SkySports
Darren Bent recreates 'beachball' goal with Matt Lucas | Fantasy Football League
Matt Lucas and Elis James challenge Darren Bent to recreate his famous beachball goal against Liverpool in 2009. Watch Fantasy Football League on Sky Max on Thursdays at 10pm.
SkySports
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Granit Xhaka strike caps commanding victory as Gunners move four points clear
Arsenal moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League and inflicted a first defeat of the season on 10-man Tottenham with a 3-1 win in a pulsating north London derby. Thomas Partey's stunning, long-range opener (20) was cancelled out by Harry Kane's penalty (31) after Gabriel Magalhaes...
SkySports
Port Vale 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Will Vaulks scores wonder goal in narrow Owls win
A Will Vaulks wondergoal gave promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 win at Port Vale. The former Rotherham man smashed home from distance just after the hour to give the Owls back-to-back wins. Vale were left counting the cost of missed chances after Gavin Massey and Ellis Harrison went close in...
SkySports
Antonio Conte focused on Spurs despite Juventus links
Antonio Conte says that the rumours linking him with a return to Juventus are disrespectful to both himself and Juve’s current manager Max Allegri. Conte says he is fully focused on Tottenham and is enjoying his time with the club.
SkySports
AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Colchester: Matt Bloomfield's first game in charge of United ends in defeat
Josh Davison's second-half double fired AFC Wimbledon to a 2-1 victory over League Two strugglers Colchester at Plough Lane. It was the U's who took the lead when Kwesi Appiah climbed highest to powerfully head Dan Chesters' cross past Nik Tzanev, just 18 minutes into Matt Bloomfield's first match as manager.
SkySports
West Ham: Can David Moyes revive Hammers' declining form against Wolves or is change at the top needed?
Walking a managerial tightrope. An analogy that could implicate one of several Premier League bosses ahead of what could prove to be a definitive round of fixtures for some this weekend. Desperation is in the air, none more so than in east London. West Ham's luck is down as they...
SkySports
Everton Women 1-0 Leicester Women: Hosts leave it late to snatch victory in Women's Super League
Hanna Bennison's free-kick deflected off goalkeeper Kirstie Levell and in to hand Everton a 1-0 victory over Leicester in added time at the end of the Women's Super League contest at Walton Hall Park. Levell's late intervention from the Swedish substitute's dead ball delivery decided a cagey contest in front...
SkySports
Max Verstappen angry at Red Bull after qualifying mistake makes title win in Singapore unlikely
The Dutchman will start the race in eighth and his hopes of sealing a second drivers' championship on Sunday have been severely dented after his team made a late decision to call him into the pits when he seemed set to challenge the fastest time of pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. Red...
SkySports
Erling Haaland with Gary Neville: 'Football-holic' Pep Guardiola, patience and his first Manchester derby
Unlike most new signings at a Manchester club, Erling Haaland knows more than most about what the derby means to the city. After all, his dad - Alfie Haaland - played for Manchester City for three seasons in the early 2000s. But Sunday's game live on Sky Sports will mark...
SkySports
Derek McInnes: Kilmarnock manager signs contract extension through to 2026
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has signed a three-and-a-half-year extension to his contract on the eve of his return to former club Aberdeen. The new deal for McInnes, who took charge in January and led Killie to the cinch Championship title last season, will tie him to Rugby Park until 2026.
SkySports
West Brom Women switch from white shorts to navy shorts due to period concerns
West Bromwich Albion Women have changed their home kit from white shorts to navy shorts after consultation with the playing squad regarding issues wearing white while on their period. Wearing white while on a period is an issue that has been highlighted by women across all sports, including England Women,...
SkySports
Lukasz Fabianski: West Ham goalkeeper talks Premier League form, 'quality' new signings and European dreams
Being a part of the West Ham squad over the past two seasons has looked like pretty good fun. Successive top-seven finishes in the Premier League have brought European football back to east London, with the high point being their memorable run past Sevilla and Lyon to the Europa League semi-finals last season.
SkySports
Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock involve SFA in probe into alleged use of sectarian language
Kilmarnock are in consultation with the Scottish Football Association over their investigation into Kyle Lafferty's alleged use of sectarian language. A video, which has appeared on social media, shows the Killie striker reacting when a man posing for a photo with him says "Up the Celts". The 34-year-old former Rangers...
SkySports
Man City vs Man Utd: Erik ten Hag urges his side not to focus only on Erling Haaland in Manchester derby
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United can beat Manchester City in Sunday's derby but insists they will not focus their entire attention on trying to stop Erling Haaland. Haaland, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, has scored 11 of his side's 23 goals in the Premier League this season.
SkySports
Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford was on Kylian Mbappe's PSG wishlist - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford was one of the players on Kylian Mbappe's transfer wishlist after he secured his future with Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. THE GUARDIAN. Chelsea are looking to land RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku next summer...
SkySports
Hull City 0-2 Luton Town: Henri Lansbury scores stunner as Hatters inflict fifth straight defeat on managerless Tigers
Hull began life after Shota Arveladze in a familiar manner as they were beaten 2-0 by Luton at the MKM Stadium - their fifth Championship defeat in succession. The Georgian - who was appointed in January - was dismissed by chairman Acun Ilicali just eight hours before kick-off in East Yorkshire. "It became clear our views weren't aligned," a statement on the club's official website read.
SkySports
Granit Xhaka thriving for Arsenal after reinvention as an attacking midfielder under manager Mikel Arteta
Granit Xhaka was one of the last players to head back towards the tunnel at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium, lingering a little longer than most in front of the travelling fans and holding up his hands in gratitude as they belted out his name. Such a reception was inconceivable not...
