Marcus Jordan: 5 Things To Know About Michael Jordan’s Son Who Is Dating Larsa Pippen

By Jason Brow
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

In what might be the oddest Chicago Bulls “reunion” that no one expected, Larsa Pippen, the 48-year-old ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, got up close and personal with Michael Jordan‘s son, Marcus Jordan, during the Rolling Loud Festival in Queens, NY, on Sept. 26. The two have been spotted together a few times over the past couple of weeks — including a dinner date in NYC on Sept. 22 — which sparked speculation that Marcus, 31, and Larsa were more than friends.

The two have reportedly kept their romance on the down-low due to the recent rift between Michael, 59, and Scottie, 57, stemming from Jordan downplaying their history in The Last Dance documentary. “They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Scottie wrote in his 2021 memoir, Unguarded. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product.”

While one Jordan-Pippen pair feuds (and another finds love), here’s what you need to know about Marcus Jordan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkhQT_0iCFRKfj00
Marcus Jordan shoots free throws during an NCAA college basketball practice in Orlando, Fla. (Shutterstock)

Marcus Jordan Is The Second Oldest Son Of Michael Jordan

Marcus James Jordan was born on Dec. 24, 1990. His parents are Michael Jordan and “His Airiness’s first wife, Juanita Vanoy. Michael married Juanita in 1989, a year after they welcomed their first son, Jeffrey Jordan (b. Nov. 18, 1988). Michael and Juanita would welcome a daughter, Jasmine, before going their separate ways in 2002.

In 2011, Michael proposed to longtime girlfriend Yvette Prieto, and the two married in 2013. The couple welcomed twins in 2014.

Marcus Is A Former Basketball Player

Marcus played college basketball at the University of Central Florida, per ESPN. He picked the school in 2009, choosing UCF over Toledo, Iowa, and Davidson. “Marcus was looking for a place he could play, have an impact and feel comfortable on campus,” said his high school coach, Tyrone Slaughter. “The family felt there was no need to continue the recruiting process.”

“UCF really showed him that they wanted him for more than just his name and he was ready to make a decision as soon as he felt comfortable,” added Davis. “UCF made him feel comfortable. They wanted Marcus to come in to contribute right away and made him feel like he could make a big impact. They wanted Marcus for Marcus.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4br2yH_0iCFRKfj00
Marcus Jordan arrives during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest EA SPORTS BOWL at State Farm Arena in Atlanta in 2019 (Shutterstock)

He Once Apologized To The Police

However, the relationship didn’t last. Marcus decided to leave the team in 2012, the same year he was fined $350 for disturbing the peace during an argument with a woman outside an Omaha, Nebraska hotel. Marcus was in Omaha for the U.S. Olympic Swim trials, and an off-duty police officer attempted to subdue Jordan after he argued with two women in the hotel’s driveway, per CBS. Following the disturbance, Jordan went to the police headquarters to apologize for his behavior.

“I can assure you, after 35 years of being a lawyer, it’s the first time I’ve ever heard of anybody going to the police station to apologize,” Omaha attorney Steve Lefler said during the court hearing. “He’s just been a sweet kid to work with.” Jordan pleaded no contest to the disturbing the peace charge, and one charge of obstructing a police officer was dropped as part of the plea bargain.

Marcus Is Also An Entrepreneur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oP5pw_0iCFRKfj00
Shutterstock

In 2016, Marcus opened The Trophy Room in the Walt Disney World shopping and entertainment district in Orlando, Florida. The high-end sneaker store is meant to replicate Michael Jordan’s trophy room, offering Jordan’s signature shoe and other luxury sportswear. In 2019, the physical store closed while the business went online.

“We’ve had a wonderful time operating at Disney Springs,” Marcus Jordan said in a statement, per the Orlando Sentinel. “During our transition, keep a lookout for new vendors as we shift our brand focus to providing a modern atmosphere for community engagement among sneaker and fashion enthusiasts.”

He Loves Travel & Shoes

On Sept. 12, Marcus posted an Instagram Gallery full of pics and videos from his trip to Ireland. He had gone overseas for a friend’s wedding. In June, Marcus posed with designer Jeff Hamilton after the two ran into each other in Paris. Marcus’s Instagram feed is full of his adventures, and his love of sneakers.

HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
