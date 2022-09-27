Read full article on original website
3 arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft at Mercy Hospital
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested three people suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mercy Hospital in Downtown Bakersfield, officials said. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested Himelda Saenz, 40, Eliverto Vela, 30, and Michael Mungia after a short pursuit Thursday morning. The department said officers were called […]
Detectives investigate murder of man in San Bernardino
Detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man in San Bernardino on Sept. 28, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Central Station responded to a residence in the 2400 block of Ogden Street and located the deceased victim inside the home. He was identified as Rafael Rodriguez, a resident of Bakersfield.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
BPD asks for help identifying two men suspected of several robberies
BPD is asking anyone with information about these people to contact Detective Isaac Aleman at 864-5498 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
3 arrested after suspicious vehicle investigation
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Three men were arrested Monday after deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspicious vehicle in an orchard in Wasco. Deputies said due to a recent increase in thefts from agricultural areas, they decided to investigate and found the vehicle was occupied by three men from the Wasco area, […]
1 dead after vehicle collides with tree
Update: The coroners office has identified the man killed in the crash as Milton Couto, 66, of Bakersfield. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead in southwest Bakersfield. The crash happened at 5:40 a.m. in the 3600 block of Pin Oak Boulevard on Sept. […]
BPD: Man dies after vehicle strikes tree in SW Bakersfield, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (SEPT. 30): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed after a crash in southwest Bakersfield as 66-year-old Milton Couto of Bakersfield. ----------------- A man was found dead early Thursday morning after his vehicle crashed into a tree in southwest Bakersfield, according...
KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin
MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
BPD investigates suspicious death in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 1900 block of V Street in Downtown Bakersfield, according to a news release. Officers said they were flagged down regarding an adult woman down just after 11 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers...
Bakersfield police investigating the death of woman found near Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police found an unresponsive woman at around 11:04 p.m. Monday night near Union Avenue and V Street. She was declared dead at the scene. The identity and cause of death have not been released at this time and the investigation is ongoing. BPD is...
Taco Bros closing downtown location, offers free birria tacos Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taco Bros, known for its cheesy birria tacos and seemingly always long lines, is closing its downtown location. The business made the announcement on Instagram. “We are sadly announcing that @tacobros Downtown Location where it has all started is officially closing this weekend,” the post says. An employee confirmed Sunday is […]
Two men arrested for transporting over 100 pounds of crystal meth
(KERO) — Over 100 pounds of meth was seized during a traffic stop in North Bakersfield. According to California Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on southbound Highway 99 on Friday for tinted windows on September 23rd. The officer smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana and noted several indicators of criminal activity. A canine was deployed and a probable search was conducted.
1 dead; hit-and-run crash on northbound Highway 99
Update: CHP have identified Jose Manuel Sanchez of Wasco as the driver of the GMC. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead Tuesday night along Highway 99 in Bakersfield. The crash was reported at 9:20 p.m., CHP officers responded to a crash involving one truck and another […]
CHP arrests Ventura woman for murder
VENTURA, Calif. - Detectives from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a 40-year-old Ventura woman for the murder of Kelsey Ann Dillon from Thousand Oaks, according to CHP. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 last September. Following an extensive investigation with...
Pictured theft suspects responsible for thousands in stolen Ross merchandise: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for two men suspected in multiple thefts at a Ross, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. The Bakersfield Police Department said the thefts happened at the Ross at 3761 Ming Ave. On Thursday, police released images of two men suspected in the string of thefts. According […]
Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility
A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
Man gets life without parole for strangling cellmate in Delano prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of murder for strangling his cellmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Wednesday to life without parole. Daniel Olguin, 40, was serving a prison term for a previous murder conviction in San Bernardino County when he killed Eric Moreno the evening of June 15, 2018, according […]
Crews demolish Bakersfield landmarks destroyed by apparent arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They survived the fire that raged down Chester Avenue of 1919 and the 1952 earthquake only to be done in by what appears to be arson. Monday, crews demolished two Bakersfield landmarks, each more than a century old, that burned down in a three-alarm fire on Sept. 7 in Downtown Bakersfield.
Woman found guilty of second-degree murder in 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Kern County jury found a woman guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in 2021, announced Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. On Aug. 10, 2021, Jerrollyn Hunt was said to be with family members and attempted to contact...
Over 100 pounds of meth found during CHP traffic stop near Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Central Valley California Highway Patrol arrested two Southern California men on drug charges following a traffic stop near Bakersfield on Friday. A CHP K9 patrol officer pulled the driver over for a window tint violation around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 99 south of Bakersfield.
