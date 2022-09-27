Read full article on original website
Sinéad O'Connor "refused to play the game": "Nothing Compares" filmmaker on the bold non-conformist
Sinéad O'Connor's success as a Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter — she had a worldwide No. 1 hit with her 1990 song, "Nothing Compares 2 U" — is often overshadowed by her controversies. During her years in the spotlight, she refused to perform at a concert in New Jersey when the National Anthem was played and drew ire for that. More famously, she ripped up an image of the Pope on "Saturday Night Live" in 1992, which created a scandal.
A Tamil ‘Game Of Thrones?’ India’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part One’ Draws Crowds – Specialty Box Office
Sarigama Cinemas’ Ponniyin Selvan: Part One crashed the weekend box office at no. 6, looking at $4+ million on 500 screens for a per theater average of $8,260, the biggest of the top ten. The Tamil-language historical epic being billed as India’s Game of Thrones is based on a Tamil history book series that’s read in schools, full of succession battles, blood and betrayal. It’s not a fictional Westeros, but the actual Chola empire that ruled much of southern India from the 9th to the 13th century. The strong numbers come with film doing great in Tamil, but less so in other...
Zendaya Determines Whether PP Pink or Black Was the Right Outfit Choice at Valentino
At the Valentino show, there were several camps. In the first one, those who went for hot pink on this rainy Sunday — PP Pink preferred. Among them Erykah Badu, who swept in looking regal in a floor-length marabout trimmed coat with a matching high hat. It made her easy to spot when she sprang from her seat to capture the finale and applaud Pierpaolo Piccioli’s spring collection.
Judd Apatow Joked About Maude Apatow Never Taking His Advice For "Euphoria"
"I'm giving it constantly and then it's just ignored — and then she succeeds and that makes me think, 'I guess the advice was just unnecessary.'"
