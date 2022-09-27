ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazlini, AZ

nhonews.com

Around the Rez: week of Sept. 28

The 2022 Taawaki Trail Run is Oct. 1. Registration is by phone (928) 734-3443. The run is limited to 100 participants. There will be a 10K and 8K virtual run event also. Hosted by the Hopi Wellness Center. Western Navajo Fair Oct. 6-9 in Tuba City. The Western Navajo Fair...
TUBA CITY, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Sun Valley couple arrested for crimes involving a child

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at the 7800 block of Rapture Road in Sun Valley and arrested John Serna, 55, of Sun Valley who has been charged with 18 counts of sexual conduct with a minor and 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and Diana Serna, 54, of Sun Valley who has been charged with five counts of sexual conduct with a minor and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Both were booked into the Navajo County Jail and are being held on a no bond hold.
SUN VALLEY, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Superior Court Report Sept. 28, 2022

The following criminal cases were heard in Navajo County Superior Court recently. Erika Yesslith pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI. She received a suspended sentence and was placed on probation for three years. As a condition of her probation, she must first serve four months in the Arizona Department of Corrections (DOC). She was sentenced by Judge Pro Tem Jon H. Saline.
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Drugs valued at $640,000 seized in routine traffic stop

On Sept. 17, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at mile marker 292 near the Holbrook area for civil traffic violations. During the traffic stop, deputies were granted consent to search the vehicle. The search revealed approximately 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine,...
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
Nazlini, AZ
Arizona Health
Arizona Government
tribunenewsnow.com

Kilo locates 29 pounds of meth in traffic stop

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 and milepost 253, in the Winslow area for civil traffic violations. During the traffic stop, K-9 Kilo was walked around the vehicle to perform a free air sniff and had a positive alert....
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Man arrested in connection with Petrified Forest shooting

Officials say a man is facing charges after he allegedly shot at an unmarked vehicle carrying two employees in Petrified Forest National Park last week. Matthew Lamar Williams of Chambers is charged with felony endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Apache County Sheriff’s Office.
CHAMBERS, AZ

