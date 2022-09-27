On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at the 7800 block of Rapture Road in Sun Valley and arrested John Serna, 55, of Sun Valley who has been charged with 18 counts of sexual conduct with a minor and 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and Diana Serna, 54, of Sun Valley who has been charged with five counts of sexual conduct with a minor and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Both were booked into the Navajo County Jail and are being held on a no bond hold.

SUN VALLEY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO