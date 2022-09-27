Read full article on original website
WSOC Charlotte
Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
WSOC Charlotte
Split tree falls onto car, home while classes being taught in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Remnants of Hurricane Ian moved northwest through the Queen City Friday afternoon and it brought strong, steady rain and wind. About 6,000 Duke Energy customers lost power in Mecklenburg County as the storm moved through. Wind gusts in Charlotte reached at least 46 mph. There were several...
mytjnow.com
Suspect driving stolen car shot, killed after car chase to Cherry Road CVS
Winthrop students received a WU ALERT on Sept. 13 at 5:12 p.m. stating that there was a “shooting incident in the vicinity of campus at CVS on Cherry Road.”. The message said there were no subjects being pursued. It also advised students to avoid the scene while the investigation was ongoing.
whqr.org
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
WSOC Charlotte
Crews respond after fire breaks out at fish supply store near Kannapolis
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Crews in Rowan County responded to a fire at a fish supply store Friday morning. The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the Greendale Tropical & Saltwater aquarium shop on Goldfish Road, just outside Kannapolis. Fire Lt. Andrew King said crews were called to...
WBTV
Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
WSOC Charlotte
Crews search for missing man in Lincoln County
Lincolnton, N.C. — Crews in Lincoln County are searching for a 48-year-old man Thursday who has been missing for over a week. William Carter, who goes by “Chip” to his friends, did not return home for dinner one night last week. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was on...
cityofshelby.com
City Council Meeting - Monday, October 3, 2022
The public is hereby notified that the City Council of the City of Shelby will hold their regular meeting of Monday, October 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chamber located at 300 South Washington Street, Shelby, NC next to City Hall. Public access to this meeting will...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
Highway Patrol: Arrest made in crash that killed woman, injured 3 others in North Carolina
A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 10-year-old child, in a head-on collision Thursday in Burke County, Highway Patrol said.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian
It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead, Several Injured In Burke County Crash
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol has charged one person after a deadly head-on crash on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road. Just before 4 p.m. on September 29th, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a fatal accident. Officials say a 2016 Dodge Ram was...
WSOC Charlotte
Troopers: 1 dead after multi-car crash in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died after being hit head-on by another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jennifer Nicole Rector, 42, of Connelly Springs was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue south on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road around 3:55 p.m. A 2016 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and hit Rector head-on.
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting in South Carolina
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night.
WSOC Charlotte
1 killed in crash at busy Ballantyne intersection, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed Thursday night in a crash at a busy intersection in Ballantyne, MEDIC confirmed. The wreck happened shortly before 7 p.m. at Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road. Expect delays in the area. Channel 9 has a crew on the way. No further information...
Statesville Record & Landmark
1 dead as motorcycle collides with car in Catawba County; Harley-Davidson driver charged with DWI
A Claremont woman died in a traffic accident involving a motorcycle in Catawba County on Tuesday. The man driving the motorcycle was charged with driving while impaired, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver of the Harley-Davidson, Tony Travis, 43, of Catawba, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
WBTV
Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian
CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
caldwelljournal.com
Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian
NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
WBTV
Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane. The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off...
