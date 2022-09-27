ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
City
Government
WBTV

Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte

Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crews search for missing man in Lincoln County

Lincolnton, N.C. — Crews in Lincoln County are searching for a 48-year-old man Thursday who has been missing for over a week. William Carter, who goes by “Chip” to his friends, did not return home for dinner one night last week. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was on...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
cityofshelby.com

City Council Meeting - Monday, October 3, 2022

The public is hereby notified that the City Council of the City of Shelby will hold their regular meeting of Monday, October 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall Council Chamber located at 300 South Washington Street, Shelby, NC next to City Hall. Public access to this meeting will...
SHELBY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 26

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 16-22: Verde Urban Mexican Kitchen, 9818 Gilead Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Fresh Chef, 20601 Torrence Chapel Road – 98 The Harp and Crown Pub and Kitchen, 19930 W. Catawba Ave. – 94.5...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian

It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
News Break
Politics
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, Several Injured In Burke County Crash

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol has charged one person after a deadly head-on crash on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road. Just before 4 p.m. on September 29th, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a fatal accident. Officials say a 2016 Dodge Ram was...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: 1 dead after multi-car crash in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died after being hit head-on by another vehicle Thursday afternoon in Burke County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jennifer Nicole Rector, 42, of Connelly Springs was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue south on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road around 3:55 p.m. A 2016 Dodge Ram crossed the centerline and hit Rector head-on.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in crash at busy Ballantyne intersection, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed Thursday night in a crash at a busy intersection in Ballantyne, MEDIC confirmed. The wreck happened shortly before 7 p.m. at Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road. Expect delays in the area. Channel 9 has a crew on the way. No further information...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

1 dead as motorcycle collides with car in Catawba County; Harley-Davidson driver charged with DWI

A Claremont woman died in a traffic accident involving a motorcycle in Catawba County on Tuesday. The man driving the motorcycle was charged with driving while impaired, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver of the Harley-Davidson, Tony Travis, 43, of Catawba, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Duke Energy lowering lake levels ahead of Hurricane Ian

CATAWBA COUNTY , N.C. (WBTV) - The biggest threat in the Charlotte area is flooding from heavy rains. Duke Energy is lowering lake levels along the Catawba River to handle all the rain headed our way. The last time people living along Lookout Shoals Lake saw major flooding was nearly...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian

NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane. The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off...
ROCK HILL, SC

