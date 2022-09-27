Kantata praised for providing real-time visibility over all aspects of services businesses. Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced it ranks first on G2’s Fall 2022 Europe Grid for Professional Services Automation Software (PSA). This marks the second quarter in a row Kantata has earned the number one designation among all of the leading PSA vendors. Kantata also tops G2’s global Fall 2022 Grid for Resource Management and is recognized as a Leader on the global Project Management, and Project and Portfolio Management Fall 2022 Grid report.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO