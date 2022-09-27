ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

deltanews.tv

Pirate Paddler makes his way down the Mississippi

GREENVILLE - In the history of the Mississippi river.... river pirates are nothing new.... but these days... there's a self-styled river pirate raising money for others. You don't meet people like Peter Frank every day. Call him what you will.... off-beat... quirky... unusual... but you've got to call him dedicated.
MARQUETTE, MI
beckersspine.com

16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location

Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
LAUREL, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi developer indicted for allegedly forging document to gain ownership of house he did not own

A Mississippi developer has been arrested after he was indicted for allegedly forging a document so he could claim ownership of a house he did not own. According to a press release from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, a complaint against 64-year-old Mark Allen Gibson, of 70 Magnolia Ridge Lane, in Pearl River County, was filed on April 8, 2021. In the complaint, the victim stated Gibson fraudulently obtained ownership of a house and property in the Poplarville area.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLBT

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
ROSWELL, NM
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’

NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
NATCHEZ, MS
WAPT

At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
FAYETTE, MS

