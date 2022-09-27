Read full article on original website
deltanews.tv
Pirate Paddler makes his way down the Mississippi
GREENVILLE - In the history of the Mississippi river.... river pirates are nothing new.... but these days... there's a self-styled river pirate raising money for others. You don't meet people like Peter Frank every day. Call him what you will.... off-beat... quirky... unusual... but you've got to call him dedicated.
beckersspine.com
16-physician orthopedic practice to build Mississippi location
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Southern Bone & Joint will build a facility in Laurel, Miss. costing up to $12 million, the Leader-Call reported Sept. 28. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, the report said. It will be 20,000- to 30,000-square-feet, and the project will cost $7 million to $12 million. The clinic will be designed to accommodate future expansion.
Report: Tate Reeves blocked money to help Jackson’s troubled water system years ago
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
wtva.com
Mississippi school districts receive A-F grades for first time since 2019
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi public school districts received letter grades for the first time since 2019. Schools and districts are graded each year on performance. A is the highest grade and F is the lowest. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2019 was the last time when the Mississippi State...
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves withheld Jackson water repair funds for fiscal conservatism
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
Mississippi developer indicted for allegedly forging document to gain ownership of house he did not own
A Mississippi developer has been arrested after he was indicted for allegedly forging a document so he could claim ownership of a house he did not own. According to a press release from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, a complaint against 64-year-old Mark Allen Gibson, of 70 Magnolia Ridge Lane, in Pearl River County, was filed on April 8, 2021. In the complaint, the victim stated Gibson fraudulently obtained ownership of a house and property in the Poplarville area.
WLBT
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
Coroner: Saturday evening crash on Mississippi highway involving motorcycle, truck results in fatality
A Saturday evening accident involving a motorcycle and truck resulted in the death of the motorcycle driver, Adams County Coroner James Lee said. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on John R Junkin Drive in Natchez near Dairy Queen and Mississippi Auto Direct, Lee said. George Gibson, 36, was killed...
Mississippi woman who reportedly shot her boyfriend loses appeal of her conviction in court
A Mississippi woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the back has had her conviction in the 2020 shooting upheld after her appeals were denied. The Mississippi Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentencing of Sharina Lee Wooten, of Bogue Chitto. Wooten was convicted June 18, 2021, in...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Owner of Natchez madam’s house says he erected a new sign; ‘They didn’t appreciate the old one’
NATCHEZ — A new sign appeared this week in front of the house at 416 N. Rankin St., once the home of a famous Natchez madam and now the subject of concern over its dilapidated condition. JT Robinson, the house’s owner, said he erected the new sign in response to comments about the house which were made at a recent Natchez Preservation Commission meeting.
More than $2 million in bonds set for Mississippi man who struck police cars during chase
More than $2 million in bonds were set for a Mississippi man who reportedly struck several police squad cars while leading officers on a police chase while driving a stolen car. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, received a $2,225,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Owner of building that was infamous Mississippi brothel blindsided by city’s move to fine him for inaction on project
The owner of a house that once belonged to a famous Natchez madam says he was blindsided at a city preservation commission meeting when members questioned the status of repairs to the property. J.T. Robinson first started taking steps in 2019 to restore the house at 416 N. Rankin St.,...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Department of Human Services cracks down on SNAP-EBT fraud
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County woman faces jail time after reports of SNAP (EBT) fraud on Friday, Sept. 16. The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said it’s cracking down on fraudulent activity. “We know that families are struggling, so we know that SNAP, MDHS understands...
mageenews.com
Mississippi Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison for Filing False Client Returns
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A Mississippi man was sentenced today to 27 months in prison for preparing false tax returns for his clients. According to...
After 8 years of delay, Mississippi man gets 30 years for killing his father, grandmother
A man accused of shooting to death his father and his grandmother in 2014 has pleaded guilty and will serve a 30-year sentence, prosecutors said Tuesday. Tyrone C. Liddell Jr., 29, entered the plea to second-degree murder and manslaughter in the deaths of Tyrone C. Liddell Sr. and Bertha Lee Liddell.
WAPT
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany sheriff fires, arrests deputy accused of dealing drugs to inmates of parish jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy sheriff accused of selling narcotics to inmates inside the parish jail has been fired and arrested, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 27). Jason Allen Jr., a 21-year-old from Slidell who had worked for the agency as a correctional deputy...
