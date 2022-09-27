Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings lose to Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2, in preseason: Game thread replay
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Little Caesars Arena. ...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DK Metcalf takes shot at Lions’ breakout DB
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is clearly not too impressed with one of the breakout players in the Detroit Lions’ defense. Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has won plaudits for his performances against top receivers so far in 2022, despite the team’s overall issues defensively. The most notable showing came in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, when Okudah held Justin Jefferson to just three catches for 14 yards.
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MLive.com
Jaden Ivey ‘as fast as they come,’ wowing Pistons with speed, athleticism
Jaden Ivey impressed teammates with his quickness well before the start of training camp this week. “He’s a bullet out there on the court,” Corey Joseph said. “He brings another dynamic in terms of pushing that pace, getting into the open court, which we need to do more of this season.
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Marvin Bagley III talks Pistons hopes with Jeanna Trotman
DETROIT — The Pistons have buzz surrounding top picks like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey, but Marvin Bagley III re-signed this summer hoping to hit his NBA potential. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft talked one-on-one with Jeanna Trotman. Watch the interview in the player above.
WXYZ
Gru? Uncle Fester? Derek Lalonde hears the nicknames, but the Red Wings coach handles it with poise
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Gru? Uncle Fester? Derek Lalonde hears all the nicknames. But the Red Wings head coach handles it all with poise — and his great asset of strong communication. WATCH HIS CONVERSATION WITH BRAD GALLI IN THE VIDEO PLAYER.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries -- less than a week after being injured in another game.
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
WXYZ
Opening hockey cards as hockey returns: Upper Deck box break at Red Wings training camp
Hockey cards at training camp? Hockey cards at training camp! WXYZ sports director Brad Galli took a box of Upper Deck Clear Cut hockey to Red Wings training camp in Traverse City.
Big 12 poaches two high-ranking Detroit Pistons employees for marketing roles
Two high-ranking Detroit Pistons employees have been poached by college football. Tyrel Kirkham, the Pistons’ vice president of brand and marketing strategy, is joining the Big 12 as the conference’s first-ever chief marketing officer. Joining him is Clark Williams, the Pistons’ director of communications, as the Big 12’s vice president of brand communications.
