Forest boss Steve Cooper tells Jesse Lingard ‘time to show your worth’
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says it is time for Jesse Lingard to start delivering. The former Manchester United forward has had a slow start to his Forest career following his surprise free transfer in the summer.
Dundee United face St Johnstone in first match since Liam Fox appointment
Liam Fox takes charge of Dundee United for the first time since being appointed manager on a permanent basis when St Johnstone visit Tannadice in the cinch Premiership on Saturday. It remains to be seen if goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is fit enough to return to the squad after his recent...
Partick put in five-star display to sink Morton
Leaders Partick Thistle came from behind to record a thumping 5-1 win at home to Morton in the Scottish Championship. Brian Graham saw a header deflected onto the crossbar as Partick threatened an early opener, but instead it was the visitors who took the lead through Robbie Muirhead’s thunderous long-range free-kick in the 17th minute.
Ryan Jack hoping to continue fine Scotland form on his Rangers return at Hearts
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has returned from Scotland duty with a spring in his step and ready for the cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Saturday. Steve Clarke’s men took seven points from nine to win Nations League Group B1 and gain promotion to League A.
Lee Johnson urges Hibernian to pick up where they left off in Ross County clash
Lee Johnson is hoping Hibernian’s high-intensity performance against Aberdeen before the international break is an indicator that they are finally ready to ignite after a testing start to the campaign. The Easter Road side have spent the early months of the manager’s reign integrating a raft of new signings...
Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna racing to be fit to face Leicester
Nottingham Forest have doubts over record signing Morgan Gibbs-White and Scott McKenna for Monday’s East Midlands derby with Leicester. Gibbs-White pulled out of England Under-21s duty with a foot injury while McKenna withdrew ahead of Scotland’s game with Ukraine due to a knee injury.
Jim Goodwin keen to keep Aberdeen focused as Derek McInnes returns to Pittodrie
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has stressed the need for focus from his players ahead of the return of Derek McInnes. The Kilmarnock manager will take a team to Pittodrie for the first time since leaving the Dons in March 2021 after eight years at the helm.
Ange Postecoglou still happy to make changes despite Celtic’s loss to St Mirren
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not shy away from making numerous changes just because of their defeat by St Mirren. Postecoglou made six alterations from the side that drew with Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw ahead of losing 2-0 in Paisley before the international break.
Derek McInnes signs Kilmarnock contract extension through to 2026
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has signed a three-and-a-half-year extension to his contract on the eve of his return to Pittodrie. The former Aberdeen manager’s new deal will tie him to Rugby Park until 2026.
Ange Postecoglou believes Reo Hatate still has plenty of room for improvement
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes there is plenty more improvement to come from Reo Hatate after his spectacular winner against Motherwell. The cinch Premiership leaders needed a piece of brilliance from Hatate to get back to winning ways as the Japan midfielder struck from 25 yards to seal a 2-1 Parkhead victory after Jota found him with a corner in the 64th minute.
Motherwell boss Steven Hammell eager to get back into action against Celtic
The international break might have given Steven Hammell his first chance to reflect since he abandoned his holiday to take charge of Motherwell two months ago. However, the 40-year-old could not shake the frustration of the previous two matches when his side failed to convert 46 shots as they collected one point from the visits of Dundee United and Hearts to Fir Park.
David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction
Jarrod Bowen suffered a dislocated finger against Wolves but West Ham manager David Moyes was just glad his feet were pointing in the right direction. Bowen had to have his digit realigned after it was bent horribly out of place shortly after wrapping up a 2-0 victory for the Hammers with a neat turn and finish.
Owners trust me – Brendan Rodgers adamant he is right man for Leicester job
Brendan Rodgers insists he is the best man to rescue Leicester and still has the faith of the owners. The Foxes are winless and sit bottom of the Premier League after six straight defeats.
In defence of Harry Maguire: Why the Manchester United captain isn't as bad as you think
It had to be Manchester United captain Harry Maguire that fouled Jamal Musiala against Germany. No one else possibly could have: the Gods of Football simply would’ve thumbs-downed it. This was a Balotelli “Why always me?” moment in full 4K. A collective sigh of a nation. The...
Pep Guardiola wants players to feel pressure from City fans in Manchester derby
Pep Guardiola recognises this weekend’s derby against Manchester United is more than just a game for City fans. Champions City host arch-rivals United in a headline Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Craig Halkett back in training at Hearts but Rangers game could be too soon
Hearts defender Craig Halkett is unlikely to be fit for the visit of Rangers. Halkett returned to training in midweek but is “touch and go” for Saturday’s game as he bids to shake off a hamstring complaint.
Forest Green owner Dale Vince hits out at Portsmouth after Richard Hughes move
Forest Green chairman Dale Vince has hit out at Portsmouth after director of football Richard Hughes left to join Pompey. The 34-year-old will become Portsmouth’s new sporting director next month after almost five years at the New Lawn.
Here is your moment – Steven Gerrard hopes Aston Villa fringe players step up
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has challenged his fringe players to make the most of the opportunity presented by injuries and prove why they should be in the team on a regular basis. Already without defender Diego Carlos because of a ruptured Achilles, Gerrard is now facing up to fellow...
Manchester City will remain a force after I eventually leave, says Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City will remain a force after he leaves the club. The City manager has given no indication that will be any time soon, even though speculation over his future is likely to recur until he commits to a new contract.
Paul Ince hails ‘great pro’ Andy Carroll for his impact in second Reading spell
Reading manager Paul Ince praised former England striker Andy Carroll for the impact he is making in his second spell at the club after the 3-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Huddersfield. Carroll started his first game since re-signing for the Royals last month and played a leading role in...
