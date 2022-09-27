ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Dundee United face St Johnstone in first match since Liam Fox appointment

Liam Fox takes charge of Dundee United for the first time since being appointed manager on a permanent basis when St Johnstone visit Tannadice in the cinch Premiership on Saturday. It remains to be seen if goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is fit enough to return to the squad after his recent...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Partick put in five-star display to sink Morton

Leaders Partick Thistle came from behind to record a thumping 5-1 win at home to Morton in the Scottish Championship. Brian Graham saw a header deflected onto the crossbar as Partick threatened an early opener, but instead it was the visitors who took the lead through Robbie Muirhead’s thunderous long-range free-kick in the 17th minute.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United
fourfourtwo.com

Lee Johnson urges Hibernian to pick up where they left off in Ross County clash

Lee Johnson is hoping Hibernian’s high-intensity performance against Aberdeen before the international break is an indicator that they are finally ready to ignite after a testing start to the campaign. The Easter Road side have spent the early months of the manager’s reign integrating a raft of new signings...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou believes Reo Hatate still has plenty of room for improvement

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes there is plenty more improvement to come from Reo Hatate after his spectacular winner against Motherwell. The cinch Premiership leaders needed a piece of brilliance from Hatate to get back to winning ways as the Japan midfielder struck from 25 yards to seal a 2-1 Parkhead victory after Jota found him with a corner in the 64th minute.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell eager to get back into action against Celtic

The international break might have given Steven Hammell his first chance to reflect since he abandoned his holiday to take charge of Motherwell two months ago. However, the 40-year-old could not shake the frustration of the previous two matches when his side failed to convert 46 shots as they collected one point from the visits of Dundee United and Hearts to Fir Park.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

David Moyes glad Jarrod Bowen has fingers and feet pointing in right direction

Jarrod Bowen suffered a dislocated finger against Wolves but West Ham manager David Moyes was just glad his feet were pointing in the right direction. Bowen had to have his digit realigned after it was bent horribly out of place shortly after wrapping up a 2-0 victory for the Hammers with a neat turn and finish.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy