Grammila
4d ago
I am pro life but feel certain States have gone way to far with the abortion bans. The whole Country has gone crazy. Too far left and too far right. Need some common sense middle ground.
Scott Allen
4d ago
Yep the school should focus on education of their students. let the students doctors talk to them about birth control and medical issues. NOT the teachers job.
Wally JS
4d ago
Sounds like a school is finally using some logic. Teachers aren't doctors and there is nonreason to bring politics into a setting where people are supposed to be educated, not indoctrinated.
WTOP
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
eastidahonews.com
Are you required to have a front license plate on your vehicle? Here’s what Idaho law says
(Idaho Statesman) — Over the weekend, we answered a question that had Idaho drivers questioning whether they’re driving legally or not when they’re in downtown Boise: Can you turn left onto a one-way street on a red light?. Now we’re answering another confusing question that could one...
University of Idaho Considers Banning Birth Control For Students
Did you know the University of Idaho has been providing birth control items to its students? It appears that the practice of giving out contraceptives will be coming to an end at Idaho's premier university. The universities attorney has issued a recommendation that due to Idaho's new trigger law, the school will discontinue being a franchise of Planned Parenthood.
Post Register
Idaho Conservation League: Gold miner receives $150,000 fine
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In a September 28 ruling, federal Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco levied $150,000 against suction dredge miner Shannon Poe of California, according to the Idaho Conservation League. Poe has been fined for polluting the South Fork of the Clearwater River, which is a major tributary of the Snake River running through North-central Idaho.
Over 1,000 Virginia students walk out over governor's new transgender policy
Thousands of Virginia students walked out of school in response to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proposed transgender policies that would restrict which pronouns are allowed in classrooms. NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor reports. Sept. 28, 2022.
Quartz
A new law in California forces companies to disclose salary ranges
Starting in 2023, employers in California with more than 15 workers will have to disclose salary ranges on their job listings, according to a new law states. Signed by California governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday (Sept. 27), the law not only mandates pay transparency during job hunts but also on the job. All employers in the Golden State will have to provide workers with a pay scale for their current job upon request.
Going Fishing In Idaho? Don’t Get Busted For Drugs
When one visits Idaho, it's tough to resist the urge to do a little fishing. With the plethora of beautiful scenery here, we totally get why everyone wants to spend as much time outside as possible. Unfortunately, for this visitor, outdoor time turned into time behind bars. And yes, this...
Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment
An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting a...
GOP Official Supported Murder Charges for Women Who Get Abortions
The Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor once said that if women violated an abortion ban, they should be charged with murder. State Sen. Doug Mastriano made the comment as part of an interview with a Pennsylvania radio station in 2019, according to NBC News. Mastriano, who had sponsored a bill that would ban abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy, was asked about a hypothetical woman who had an abortion at 10 weeks’ gestation.
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
oregontoday.net
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card, Sept. 27
PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both states save money on needed prescription drugs for nearly two decades. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received his prescription discount card Sept. 22 to celebrate the state’s participation in the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. “Since 2003, Oregonians have been able to access our state sponsored pharmacy discount card, and today we welcome Nevadans to the ArrayRx family,” said Trevor Douglass, DC, MPH, pharmacy purchasing director at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “Oregon and Washington have a rich history of collaborating on the pharmacy purchasing front.” By implementing the ArrayRx Card program, Nevada will be able to offer the same savings that people in Oregon and Washington have enjoyed, thanks to the expansion of the ArrayRx pooled purchasing potential. How the ArrayRx card works: For people interested in using ArrayRx, the enrollment process is simple and free, and there no age or income restrictions. For those who have insurance, they can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or their pharmacy benefit at the point of sale, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs prescribed by a licensed provider are eligible for a discount. Mail-order and specialty drugs are also available. “The ArrayRx card was supportive to many Oregonians during the historic wildfires that broke out during Labor Day weekend 2020,” said Heidi Murphy, pharmacy purchasing program and ArrayRx operations manager at OHA. “Evacuees were able to contact ArrayRx and quickly get discounted medications to replace those they had to leave behind when fleeing the fires. Receiving their needed medications helped provide some stability in an otherwise stressful and difficult situation.” Donna Sullivan, chief pharmacy officer for the Washington Health Care Authority, ArrayRx offers pharmacy benefit management services for local government, private sector businesses, labor organizations and individuals. “Between 2003 and 2022, 1.2 million participants in Oregon and Washington benefitted from the ArrayRx services,” Sullivan said. “We welcome the residents of Nevada to receive the same prescription drug discounts through the ArrayRx Card.” To learn more about the ArrayRX Discount Card, visit www.arrayrxcard.com. The website is available in Spanish at: https://www.arrayrxcard.com/es.
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
This Grocery Store Ranked Idaho’s Best Independent Store, Do You Agree?
We always strive to support local, but in the month of September, Idahoans really double down on supporting local because it’s Idaho Preferred Month!. We’ve covered some local eateries and even incredible Idaho Agriculture facts that will absolutely blow your mind etc. ... But what about local grocery stores or farm shops?
Nearly 40-year-old law hurts some Mainers in retirement
MAINE, USA — Scot MacDonald of Scarborough has been retired from teaching since June. So far, life on the other side of work has been pretty laidback. He said he spends most of his time with his golden retriever, Scout, and his wife, Jan. There is one issue that...
mybighornbasin.com
Husky Mistaken for a Wolf and Shot by Woman in Montana
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a group of local citizens who had picked up several Huskey and Shepherd “mix dogs” in the area of Doris Creek in the Flathead National Forest. Apparently, they were able to pick up “11 dogs,” which were then turned...
Nebraska teen accused of illegally burying fetus appears in court
18-year-old Celeste Burgess is charged with abandoning a dead body, a felony, as well as concealing a death and false reporting. A trial date is set for January in Madison County.
KOAT 7
Gubernatorial campaign contributions show an urban and rural divide in New Mexico
When it comes to the money, there is a clear divide in the race for governor. More than 47 percent of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign money comes from metropolitan areas like Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe. As for her Republican Challenger Mark Ronchetti, about 74 percent of...
Two Iowa Companies Charged In Federal Court For Fraud
Two local companies have received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court Wednesday. According to an article in KCRG, Darrell Smith was the broker and advisor for several investment firms. He was also a corporate officer for two Iowa companies; Energae, LP, and I-Lenders LLC. According to...
Post Register
Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again
Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
