Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach 'Disrespected' Him: 'I'm Gonna Come Find You, Bro'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he's going to seek out an unnamed Cincinnati Bengals coach to discuss comments made during Thursday night's game. "Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you, bro," Hill told reporters. "... Me and you gotta have a mano-a-mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day, I felt disrespected as a man."
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones departed Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears late in the third quarter due to
Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney, who anchored the New York Jets’ offensive line during the 1980s, died a day apart, the team announced. Powell was 67 and Sweeney was 60. Powell, drafted No. 1 by the Jets out of the University of Southern California and the fourth pick overall in the 1977 NFL draft, died of heart failure on Friday, his son, Marvin Powell III, said, according to ESPN. Sweeney, who died Saturday, was a second-round pick of the Jets out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 1984 draft. His cause of death was not immediately released.
All eyes were on Former Eagles Coach Doug Pederson as the Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Flex and PPR Outlook for Each Position
It's Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season, so you know what that means. It's time to run through the latest fantasy football rankings. Obviously. Focusing on the four skill positions, we'll lay out our weekly point-per-reception rankings, then break down a player at each spot with an exploitable matchup.
Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Expected to Return This Week After Being Shot
The Washington Commanders are reportedly expected to activate running back Brian Robinson from the non-football injury list early this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Robinson is expected to return "sooner rather than later," but he is not a lock to play in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. Activating Robinson will allow him to practice with the team and fully test his overall health after being shot in an attempted robbery in August.
McDaniel: 'Wouldn't Have Been Able to Live with Myself If' Tua Tagovailoa Was at Risk
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was given full medical clearance before playing in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, McDaniel was asked why the team started Tagovailoa despite outside concern about a potential head injury against the Buffalo...
Patriots News: Mac Jones Ruled out for Packers Game with Ankle Injury
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury. Brian Hoyer will serve as the starting quarterback in Jones' absence. He took all the first-team reps at practice Wednesday and Thursday. Jones didn't appear to do much...
Dalvin Cook, D'Andre Swift, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 4
The top ball carriers in the NFC North have been under close watch leading up to NFL Week 4. Dalvin Cook will play for the Minnesota Vikings in their London clash with the New Orleans Saints, but the news elsewhere in the division is not so great. D'Andre Swift will...
Unearthing Every NFL Team's Early Hidden Gem in 2022
The first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season has revealed plenty about each team and their roster. While much of this intel isn’t surprising—many superstars are playing at high levels and plenty of end-of-roster backups are struggling—there have been a few shocking revelations during the month of September.
Teddy Bridgewater Applauded by Fans for Valiant Effort in Dolphins' Loss to Bengals
The actual football took on secondary importance for much of Thursday's game after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field following a scary injury, but the Miami Dolphins came up short in a 27-15 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. What was seen as a potential AFC preview between...
Report: Dolphins Used 12 Men on Offense After Seeing People Watching Walkthrough
The Miami Dolphins started using 12 men on offense after they discovered people watching their walkthrough practice Wednesday as they geared up for a Thursday Night Football matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> noticed people watching their walkthrough Wednesday in Cincinnati, so they made a sly adjustment: All...
Arch Manning Breaks Peyton, Eli's High School Passing TD, Yards Records
Arch Manning has been touted as a better quarterback prospect than Peyton and Eli, so it's only fitting the 18-year-old broke his uncle's records for passing yards and touchdowns. Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Arch became Isidore Newman School's all-time leader in both categories during Friday's 52-22 win over Pearl River.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Donating to Florida Disaster Fund in Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is donating to the Florida Disaster Fund in the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction in the state, and he is encouraging others to do so as well:. Brady and the Buccaneers relocated to the Miami Dolphins' facilities to practice this week in an effort...
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Gets Custom Diamond 'D4K' Chain Reportedly Worth $100K
Dak Prescott remains out with a thumb injury, but he's looking good off the field. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback got himself a new custom chain worth about $100,000, per TMZ Sports:. Jason of Beverly Hills made the custom piece, which features 35 carats of diamonds. The next challenge for Prescott—who...
Ravens' John Harbaugh 'Astonished' by Dolphins' Handling of Tua Tagovailoa's Injuries
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said it was "astonishing" to see what happened with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa over the past two games. Tagovailoa stumbled to his feet and struggled to maintain his balance after hitting his head on the field in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. He returned in the second half after the Dolphins said he cleared the NFL's concussion protocols.
Former Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar Dies in Rock Climbing Accident at Age 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was found dead at 31 years old near Idyllwild, California, on Wednesday. Eliana Perez and Shad Powers of the Palm Springs Desert Sun reported Escobar and Chelsea Walsh, 33, were both found dead. Cal Fire firefighters hiked to a spot where a rock climbing accident was reported Wednesday and found them.
49ers' Kyle Shanahan Says Jimmy G Lip-Reading Video 'Is a Joke'
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't believe that Jimmy Garoppolo criticized his play-calling despite a video circulating on social media appearing to show the veteran quarterback doing just that. "The clip to me is a joke," Shanahan told reporters Thursday. I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said."...
Zac Taylor's Play-Calling Slammed by Twitter as Bengals Rally to Knock Off Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals managed to defeat the Miami Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday Night Football, but it was in spite of head coach Zac Taylor's ineptitude. Cincinnati's offense looked pedestrian for most of the game under Taylor's play-calling. The Bengals didn't attack through the air as much as they should've, attempting too many run plays against Miami's stout front seven.
Report: Dolphins' Christian Wilkins Denies Grabbing Bills' Josh Allen Near Groin
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is appealing his $13,261 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct after allegedly grabbing near the groin of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen last week. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Wilkins denies the allegation that led to the fine. Allen and Wilkins were involved in a...
