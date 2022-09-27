ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some match play, some stroke play and a $50M purse: LIV Golf announces format for upcoming Team Championship in Miami

By Riley Hamel
 5 days ago
Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the LIV Golf Series announced the format for its upcoming Team Championship scheduled for October 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida.

The event will consist of both match play and stroke play and teams will play for a $50 million purse.

“This has been a transformative year for golf and we’re just getting warmed up. After only five LIV Golf events, the sport has entered a new era — one designed to be daring and different,” LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said in a release. “The Invitational Series finale, played at the fan-favorite Blue Monster at Doral, is befitting our game-changing model that delivers an innovative, one-of-a-kind experience for players and fans. I’m looking forward to this monumental event that will harness the beloved traits of team golf and head-to-head rivalries in a historic setting.”

Teams earn a certain number of points at the end of each LIV event depending on their finishing position. The winning team goes home with 32 points, while places 9th-12th don’t earn any points. After LIV’s last regular-season event in Jeddah, standings will be set for the Team Championship.

Team Championship format

Friday, October 28 – Quarterfinals

  • Teams seeded one-four will receive a bye.
  • Teams seeded five-12 will compete in head-to-head match-play competitions.
  • Highest-ranked teams select their opponents.
  • All 32 players amongst the eight teams will compete in a shotgun start.
  • For each head-to-head team match-up, three matches will take place: two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match.
  • Matches will be played until a winner is determined. Each match winner receives one point.
  • Teams earning two points will advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Saturday, October 29 – Semifinals

  • Teams seeded one-four will join the winning teams from Friday for another day of head-to-head team match play.
  • Highest-ranked teams select their opponents.
  • All 32 players amongst the eight teams will compete in a shotgun start.
  • Teams compete in the same format as Friday: two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match, with each match winner receiving one point.
  • The four teams earning two points will advance to the Team Championship.

Sunday, October 30 – Team Championship

  • The four winning teams will compete in a shotgun-start round of stroke play.
  • All 16 players will compete in twosomes with team captains playing together.
  • All four scores count towards the team’s score.
  • At the end of Sunday’s round, the squad with the lowest team score is the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team champion.

The Dustin Johnson-led 4 Aces GC currently leads the standings with 136 points after four straight wins.

LIV’s next event will be played in Thailand and is scheduled for October 7-9.

