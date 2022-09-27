Some match play, some stroke play and a $50M purse: LIV Golf announces format for upcoming Team Championship in Miami

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the LIV Golf Series announced the format for its upcoming Team Championship scheduled for October 28-30 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Florida.

The event will consist of both match play and stroke play and teams will play for a $50 million purse.

“This has been a transformative year for golf and we’re just getting warmed up. After only five LIV Golf events, the sport has entered a new era — one designed to be daring and different,” LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said in a release. “The Invitational Series finale, played at the fan-favorite Blue Monster at Doral, is befitting our game-changing model that delivers an innovative, one-of-a-kind experience for players and fans. I’m looking forward to this monumental event that will harness the beloved traits of team golf and head-to-head rivalries in a historic setting.”

Teams earn a certain number of points at the end of each LIV event depending on their finishing position. The winning team goes home with 32 points, while places 9th-12th don’t earn any points. After LIV’s last regular-season event in Jeddah, standings will be set for the Team Championship.

Team Championship format

Friday, October 28 – Quarterfinals

Teams seeded one-four will receive a bye.

Teams seeded five-12 will compete in head-to-head match-play competitions.

Highest-ranked teams select their opponents.

All 32 players amongst the eight teams will compete in a shotgun start.

For each head-to-head team match-up, three matches will take place: two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match.

Matches will be played until a winner is determined. Each match winner receives one point.

Teams earning two points will advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

Saturday, October 29 – Semifinals

Teams seeded one-four will join the winning teams from Friday for another day of head-to-head team match play.

Highest-ranked teams select their opponents.

All 32 players amongst the eight teams will compete in a shotgun start.

Teams compete in the same format as Friday: two singles matches and one alternate-shot (foursomes) match, with each match winner receiving one point.

The four teams earning two points will advance to the Team Championship.

Sunday, October 30 – Team Championship

The four winning teams will compete in a shotgun-start round of stroke play.

All 16 players will compete in twosomes with team captains playing together.

All four scores count towards the team’s score.

At the end of Sunday’s round, the squad with the lowest team score is the LIV Golf Invitational Series Team champion.

The Dustin Johnson-led 4 Aces GC currently leads the standings with 136 points after four straight wins.

LIV’s next event will be played in Thailand and is scheduled for October 7-9.